New app with AI promises to improve bad photos, but has “side effects”

Researchers at Tencent ARC Lab – located in China – have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that allows you to highlight faces in old, damaged or blurry photos. The problem is that the new algorithm has some “side effects”.

The idea is good. Called GFP-GAN –acronym for “Generative Facial Priority” through an architecture of “Generative Adversarial Network”–, the system works like any other tool that seeks to improve photos using artificial intelligence.

The difference with the Chinese algorithm is that it intends to be more precise than previous AIs, by focusing on faithful facial details to maintain the face’s identity, seeking a balance between reality and fidelity.

In tests carried out, the system achieved excellent results in extremely blurry images, as in the image below.

However, when using high resolution images, the application ended up generating somewhat scary images.

The GFP-GAN study can be found on arXiv and the code on GitHub.

privacy issues

Far beyond the innocent utility of improving old photos, using systems like GFP-GAN can raise privacy concerns.

An artificial intelligence such as this could be used for population monitoring, improving surveillance camera images of distant or poor quality people to identify and track certain individuals.

Today, surveillance is already used by companies and governments around the world, but it has the limitation of not offering clarity of images of people and distant objects.

Improving this type of algorithm could even identify what people are saying in public places, just by analyzing the lip reading.

On the other hand, this same algorithm can also enhance privacy by “shuffling” images and preventing other systems from doing facial recognition.