New DLC confirms canonical final for GTA V

*Warning: this text contains spoilers*

GTA Online has received the contract, a new DLC and it revealed one of the main characters from the original GTA V — who appears alive, indicating that one of the three possible endings to the game’s story would be that of rockstar Games.

The game – Grand Theft Auto V — was released in 2013 and revolutionized the series by bringing three playable characters whose decisions influenced the course of the plot. And, depending on your choices, the endings for the characters were different, including even death.

He shows Michael desanta, Trevor Phillips and Franklin Clinton and involves the three of them in several missions until taking the player on a dead end: making a choice, in Franklin’s shoes, to kill one of the two friends or keep them alive, taking a risk.

The update The Contract brought the ending that Rockstar considers canonical, in other words, the only way the plot involving the rapper Dr. Dre could happen. In it, the player needs to help the rapper find a lost cell phone that contains several tracks of the singer’s new songs and who helps him in this? That’s right, Franklin Clinton.

While on a mission to retrieve his cell phone from a movie set, Franklin says he “knows one of the producers around here, I hope he’s not working”, and everything suggests that this producer is Michel DeSanta, who always had the great dream of becoming a film producer.

In another DLC called Smuggler’s Run, Rockstar also hinted that Trevor was alive after the main game events and with confirmation that Michael is also alive, we can assume that only one game ending is truly canonical, which is Michael decides to risk his life for both and all remain alive.

the own rockstar I’ve already mentioned that the A and B endings — where the player chooses to kill Michael or Trevor — weren’t quite the ending their writers planned as a canonical ending.

THE DLC The Contract for GTA Online is now available as a free update.

