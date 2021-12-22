New film has 2nd highest grossing in history

Spider-Man: No Return Home has brought back the shine to movie theaters.

After facing one of the worst years in box office history, the film industry has Spider-Man: No Return Home as a light at the end of the tunnel. According to Sony, Marvel’s newest film made a major box office debut in the United States and grossed $121.5 million.

Tom Holland’s third and latest Spider-Man film now occupies the second-largest opening day in box office history, as well as being the biggest of December, according to score. The film also beat the premiere of all other films that were released during the pandemic.

At second place, the new Spider-Man movie is second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a 2015 film that grossed $247 million in its first weekend. Previously, Sony expected No Return Home to make $130 million, but now, they expect a higher figure, at $242 million domestically this weekend, a figure very close to Star Wars.

