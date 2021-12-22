New microcredit for entrepreneurs and negative ones from 2022

Micro and small entrepreneurs, in addition to people with the name negative in SPC and Serasa, will have access to a new federal government microcredit program. Preliminary information indicates that the line will release amounts of up to R$ 15 thousand through resources from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS).

The expected distribution will be R$ 3 billion, whose objective is to give traction to the economy in the year 2022. The action will be headed by Caixa Econômica Federal, in addition to having the support of the Ministries of Social Security, Labour, Citizenship and Economy .

The federal government’s new microcredit program is already in the final stages of gestation and may be announced shortly by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The measure will be one of the big bets of the federal government in its economic agenda, which also includes the minimum payment of R$ 400 in the installments of Auxílio Brasil.

Microcredit Operationalization

For the transfer of the program, the government will count on the help of the cashier app, Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital tool, ideal for this type of service. According to the state-owned company, more than 109 million social savings accounts have been opened since the platform’s implementation, in 2020.

Regarding credit, the intention is to guarantee offers with “bearable interest” to the public of entrepreneurs and negative people. However, considering the consecutive highs in the Selic rate today at 9.25%, but which could reach 11.75% over the next year, it will be difficult to find a value much below market expectations.

Another novelty is that the credit program will have the approval of the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), an entity created to guarantee protection for financial institutions and investors.

About the new service, Caixa stated that the line is in the planning stage. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare, on the other hand, informed that the proposal to strengthen microcredit in the country, with a focus on entrepreneurship and the generation of work and income, will be announced at an opportune time.