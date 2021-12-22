New Toyota Yaris are spotted by traffic camera in São Paulo

Cameras mounted on car dashboards serve a number of things. From a safety feature to the reason we have unbelievable roadside records, the dashcams allowed the reader Leonardo Hanna Bort to capture the unprecedented Toyota Yaris 2023.

The restyled Yaris was seen in both hatch and sedan versions. Despite the absence of disguises and even the use of a plaque identifying the models, it is speculated that the pair were going to shoot commercials in São Paulo (SP).

Launch in January

Scheduled for presentation at the end of January, the new Yaris may partially repeat the Mexican catalog, where the new line is already on sale. Unlike Mexico, where the Yaris Hatch is a priority and has more versions, Brazil may have more versions of the compact available.

The main changes for the new Yaris are at the front, where the bumper has been completely redesigned, with the addition of overhangs that wrap around the fog lamps. The lamps will be LED throughout the line, and even the basic version can have an optical set of the type — guaranteed on more expensive models.

The engine should be limited to 1.5 flex, 110 hp and 14.7 kgfm. The CVT exchange remains, and inside what changes is a minority. In addition to new decor standards, the new Yaris will also bring a better multimedia center, with 8” and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In Mexico, the new Toyota Yaris Hatch costs between $307,500 MN (BRL 85,049) and $326,600 MN (BRL 90,332). The Yaris Sedan departs from $289,500 MN (BRL 80,070) and reaches the $320,400 MN (R$ 88,617) in the most expensive version.

