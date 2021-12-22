New Toyota Yaris now runs without camouflage

We have been waiting for a few months for the new Toyota Yaris to arrive in Brazil. The new look for hatchback and sedan is already offered in Mexico and Thailand. Here, the new patent application has already been registered. According to the Motor1.com It has already been said, the expectation is that the redesign will debut in our market as of January.

Now, images shared by Quatro Rodas showed the new Yaris and Yaris Sedans running without any camouflage, demonstrating that the launch by Toyota should take place very soon. The picture was taken by reader Leonardo Hanna Bort from a security camera installed in the dashboard of the car. From the photos, it is possible to speculate that at least the more expensive versions of the cars will feature LED headlights.

Launched in 2018, Yaris and Yaris Sedan are following Toyota’s planned three-year product cycle. As seen in the cars that are already sold in Mexico and Thailand, the duo should receive a facelift. The new look should focus mainly on the front.

More specifically, the bumper will have a trapezoidal air intake with a gloss black finish. To differentiate the hatch from the sedan, the first will have a beehive-shaped grille, while the second will bring horizontal fillets. The bumper will also be redesigned and the main lights have kept their shape. The rear of both will remain the same.

Inside the design will also follow the same, with the news only remaining for a new pattern for the fabrics of the seats and the graphics of the instrument panel. Toyota is also expected to update the media center with a larger 8-inch screen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as a new USB port.

In Argentina, the new Toyota Yaris will bring the Toyota Safety Sense active safety package as standard, but the set of driving aid items has not yet been confirmed for Brazilian cars. If they come, they would be a brand response to the poor result in the latest Latin NCAP crash test.

In terms of engine, the new Toyota Yaris will keep the 1.3 aspirated 101 hp and 12.9 kgfm and the 1.5 aspirated 110hp and 14.9 kgfm, both flex and being offered only with the automatic transmission of the CVT type. The smaller booster is exclusive to the entry version of Yaris Hatch. At the same time, he might miss the 1.3 aspirated, leaving only 1.5.

Toyota sources confirmed the Motor1.com that Yaris and Yaris Sedan will remain in line in the current generation for at least another three years. Today, there is already a new generation of the car offered in other markets. It uses the new DNGA modular platform, developed for the compacts of Daihatsu, Toyota subsidiary in Asia.