Newspaper calls Reinier a ‘lost case’ and reveals that Borussia Dortmund wants to cancel loan

Reinier, formerly of Flamengo, is on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, but he hasn’t been pleased

the midfielder stage reinier, ex-Flamengo, at the Borussia Dortmund not the best.

Just over a month ago, the spanish newspaper At called the Brazilian a “lost case” in the Bundesliga, since he had not managed to establish himself at all in the BVB.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This Tuesday (21), however, the broth seems to have thickened once and for all, since, according to the German daily Bild, Dortmund wants to terminate the loan with the athlete and return it as soon as possible to the Real Madrid.

Reinier is assigned to the German team until the end of the 2021/22 season, but, according to the Teutonic vehicle, Borussia has no intention of continuing with the athlete.

THE Bild he also emphasizes that the Aurinegros want to return Reinier to Real as soon as possible to make room in the club’s payroll, allowing signings in the January window.

Reinier during a game between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting, for the Champions League Octavio Passos/Getty Images

BVB has its eye on Hakim Ziyech, from Chelsea, and Denis Zakaria, from Borussia Monchengladbach, and will try to bring both as soon as the winter market opens.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

THE At, in turn, says that, if the Brazilian is really returned to Madrid, the Spanish giant should seek a new loan for the athlete, as he is not in the plans of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

In the current season, the ex-Flemish player has only played 11 games for Dortmund, totaling 277 minutes on the field, and has not registered goals or assists.

He has a contract with Real until 2026, after meringues paid 30 million euros to get him out of Fla in 2019.