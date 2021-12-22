Newspaper says that PSG lives with tensions, a divided locker room and privileges that go through Neymar and even Messi

French newspaper L’Équipe revealed the internal problems experienced in the dressing room of the star club in the capital

leader of French Championship with leftovers and in the octaves of the Champions League. On the field, the season of Paris Saint-Germain It’s going very well. Outside the four lines, however, the team is going through a crisis.

As the newspaper revealed L’Equipe, the French club’s locker room goes through a tension involving athletes, conflicts over privileges, unjustified delays and even parties without permission.

The first conflict started under the beams. Donnarumma arrived in the French capital with star status after winning the european cup and the great seasons in Milan.

However, he did not assume ownership right away, you see navas keep pleasing pochettino, who used a relay policy, which did not please the Italian and his agent, Mino Ray.

The situation got even hotter after the match against the nice. Bulka, a young goalkeeper loaned to the club by PSG, went to Navas and played with the goalkeeper, as both use the same brand of gloves.

“The best in the world carry this brand“, said the young archer towards Donnarumma, who was not satisfied.

Mbappé Renovation

The French newspaper puts a division between two groups in the dressing room: the Europeans and the South Americans. According to the vehicle, this rupture could be key to determining the imminent departure of Mbappé.

With contract until June 2022 and target number one of the Real Madrid, the French can already sign a pre-contract in January with any other team. And the lack of stability in the PSG locker room could help you on your way to Spain.

Fear with Neymar

Another point addressed by the L’Equipe involves Neymar. According to the newspaper, the Brazilian ace is not comfortable with his new role in the team, and his attitudes were to the point of PSG sanctioning him at the beginning of the season.

The focal point was an event of sponsors of the Parque dos Príncipes club that Neymar did not attend. A penalty was even stipulated by the board, but it did not come out of the paper.

Neymar and Messi before the game between PSG and Club Brugge, for the Champions League EFE/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

privileges

The different privileges between players is also one of the problems with splitting in the squad. According to the publication, two South American athletes, whose names were not revealed, showed up for training visibly tired. Without waiting for the release of the technical staff, they refused to train.

Another party that caused tension in the PSG squad had Lionel Messi as a character. After winning his seventh Golden Ball, the Argentine reserved a space in the French capital for celebration.

But, the next day, the ace and Leandro Paredes showed symptoms of gastroenteritis, staying out of the training, displeasing other companions who were also at the ceremony.

Crisis of Icardi and Wanda Nara

In October, the marital crisis between the Argentine and his wife also affected the PSG internally. Due to the scandal of an alleged betrayal, the striker asked for three days to come to terms with Wanda Nara, which was granted by the club. The attitude caused some discomfort with some athletes.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara with the French Cup cup after winning the PSG Getty Images

At a defining moment of the season, PSG is following very well sportingly, while internally it sees the locker room increasingly divided. It remains to be seen whether (or when) the second will disrupt the first.