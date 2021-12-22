Neymar may return to play for PSG only in February | french football

On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain released an update on the medical condition of players in the medical department, and there was a change in relation to the forecast of Neymar’s return to training. If before the expectation was for mid january, it happened to be for the third week of next month, or just the last one.
According to PSG, Neymar will “continue his treatment in Ooredoo” (training center) and his return to training is expected in four to five weeks. In other words, this can happen on the 19th or 26th of January of next year, making the calculation from this Wednesday.
In the worst case scenario, the first possible game for Neymar would be on February 5th, against Lille, for the 23rd round of the French Championship.
Neymar has not taken the field for Paris Saint-Germain since Nov. 28
Neymar is recovering from a ligament injury in his left ankle, suffered on November 28, during the game against Saint-Étienne, for the French Championship. On that date, the club’s medical committee pointed out that the ace could take up to eight weeks to be back.
Paris Saint-Germain’s goal is to have him 100% recovered for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first game against Real Madrid, at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, is scheduled for February 15th.
He played 14 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scored three goals and three assists. In addition, he was present in five matches for the Brazilian team, in which he made two more goals and four direct passes to goal.
In this most recent period without the ace, PSG drew twice and won three games. His next appointment will be this Thursday, against Lorient, for the 19th round of the French Championship — a game that the ge tracks in Real Time.
Neymar is undergoing medical treatment for an injury to his left ankle