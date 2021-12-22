Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk to ‘Estadão’ about ‘Being the Ricardos’ – Culture

For today’s audience, Lucille Ball may not be a popular name. If anything, the younger viewer knows that I love Lucy was one of the sitcoms honored in WandaVision, series of Marvel displayed on the Disney+.

I love Lucy, which aired between 1951 and 1957, is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. winner of five Emmys, was No. 1 in the United States in four of its six seasons, with episodes reaching 71.7 rating points. it was the first sitcom multicamera recorded with an audience and that even inspired the Brazilian Hello sweetness!.

However, neither Nicole Kidman, American raised in Australia, nor Javier Bardem, Spanish, had the real dimension of what it would be to interpret Lucille Ball and your husband, Desi Arnaz, in being the Ricardos, film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin which premiered on Tuesday, 21, on the Amazon Prime Video, eyeing the oscar. “I thought I was just saying yes to a feature by Aaron Sorkin,” Kidman said at a videoconference press conference that was attended by state. She read the script and thought it was magnificent. Only a week later did he realize. “What did I do? How am I going to create Lucille Ball?” the actress asked herself.

Challenge

Nicole Kidman, who usually works from the inside out, found himself watching episodes of I love Lucy, studying Lucille Ball’s voice. But Sorkin was very clear: he didn’t want an imitation. “He told me, ‘I don’t want you to despair, because I believe you have the capacity to do it.’ I challenged him constantly, but he didn’t give in to what he believed in,” Kidman said. At one point, she became convinced that she had to change her jaw with prosthetic makeup to look more like Lucille Ball. “And Aaron told me, ‘I don’t care about any of this.’”

Cast

So Sorkin was unfazed when the choice of actors began to be criticized. Even because, as he told the magazine The Hollywood Reporter, there are only three minutes of I love Lucy it’s from Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in the movie. The rest of the time is occupied by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, little known to the public. “Lucille Ball doesn’t look like Lucy Ricardo. Every time we see Lucille Ball in the movie, I wanted her to be different than what was allowed on television in the early 1950s. I wanted to let her be a woman. That it was sexy. At the time, you weren’t allowed to be sexy on television,” Sorkin told THR.

The approach was similar when structuring the story. being the Ricardos it is not a classic biography, from beginning to end of life. Quite the contrary, the story takes place in a week. In his screenplay, Sorkin was not afraid to piece together three events that actually took place over the years: the charge that Lucille Ball it would be a communist, a magazine cover pointing to Arnaz’s alleged infidelity and a fight with the television channel and the main sponsor to let Lucy show up pregnant, since Lucille was expecting a baby. “The film shows just the backstage of I love Lucy and who was this person capable of all that genius in front of the cameras,” Kidman said.

It was the information that the comedian had been accused of being a communist, even having to testify in the Committee on Anti-American Activities in Congress, that caught the writer’s attention.

By diving into this universe, Sorkin discovered much more. Lucille Ball became famous as a comedian. But in reality, there was nothing bumbling about it. After seeing the years go by without becoming the movie star she wanted to be, she was doing a radio show, My Favorite Husband (“My Favorite Husband”, in free translation). The success prompted her to be asked to make a television version.

Ball struggled to work with her husband – Arnaz was an American of Cuban origin, and the network thought this could cause problems. “He has the energy of someone who needs to be included and make everyone understand that it’s not because he’s a foreigner that he needs to be put in a bin,” Bardem told THR. Quite different from the experience of the Spanish actor. “To be Desi Arnaz in the United States of the 1950s it was very different. It was like being an alien,” said Bardem.

But Ball and Arnaz had far more power than most stars and stars then – and today. They owned Desilu, an independent production company that became the largest of its time, developing series like Mission Impossible and Star Trek.