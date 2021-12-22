Nketiah shines, Arsenal thrashes Sunderland and advances to English League Cup semi-finals | english football

Arsenal qualified for the semi-finals of the English League Cup, this Tuesday beating Sunderland 5-1 in London. The match for the quarterfinals against the League One team (third national division) was in a single game. And the big name of the match was striker Eddie Nketiah.

The home team opened the scoring in the 17th minute. After the corner kick, defender Holding submitted with a header, goalkeeper Burge rebounded, and Nketiah shoved into the back of the net.

On minute 27, forward Pépé received it on the right wing, scored against Cedric Soares and submitted with a left-handed submission, without marking. Arsenal 2 to 0.

1 of 2 Nketiah leads Arsenal’s victory over Sunderland in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters Nketiah leads Arsenal’s victory over Sunderland in the English League Cup — Photo: Reuters

Arteta’s defense hadn’t been leaked in the English League Cup until this Tuesday, but it was conceded by forward Broadhead’s goal in the 31st minute. In a counterattack play, with Arsenal very exposed, he received the ball in depth and touched it from above, as Leno left.

But the highlight of the night was Nketiah, with Pépé as a supporting role, making the opponent’s markings hell. In the second half, the shirt 30 scored twice more and completed his “hat-trick” — his first for Arsenal.

Just four minutes into the final stage, he was faster than the defender and just deflected the ball into the goal, after a good cross by Nuno Tavares. On minute 13, Pépé gave a beautiful pen to Hume and played for Nketiah, who clicked his heel.

Nketiah has scored five goals for Arsenal this season, all in the League Cup.

2 of 2 Nketiah scored three times in Arsenal’s victory over Sunderland — Photo: Reuters Nketiah scored three times in Arsenal’s victory over Sunderland — Photo: Reuters

There was still time for the goal by 18-year-old rookie Charlie Patino, who made his professional debut. He entered with 10 minutes to go and concluded the team’s great collective play (another assist from Pépé).

You gunners have until here the best attack in the competition, with 16 goals scored. Before the victory over Sunderland, they beat West Bromwich 6-0 in the second phase. Then AFC Wimbledon 3-0. And they beat Leeds 2-0 in the round of 16.

Your opponent in the semifinal will come out of the Brentford-Chelsea clash, scheduled for this Wednesday, at the Brentford Community Stadium. The other quarter-final games will also be played tomorrow: Liverpool host Leicester, and Tottenham face West Ham.