No Return Home on HBO Max in 2022

In addition to a video with unpublished previews of Westworld and Flight Attendant, a HBO Max announced today that it will make available in its catalog Spider-Man: No Return Home, Venom and morbius in 2022. The information was released without describing precisely which movie the stubborn will be released on the platform:

In declaration to the Omelet, the platform’s spokesperson confirmed that the film that will arrive in the catalog will be Spider-Man: No Return Home, which recently became the 2nd highest grossing debut in history.

There’s still no release date for the movie’s streaming premiere, but Warner features – like Matrix: Resurrections – follow the strategy of 35 days after the film is released.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts with the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The feature is already playing in Brazilian cinemas.

