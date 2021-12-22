Nubank closed the day up 3.2% and recovered part of the losses – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

In the second week of December, Nubank (NYSE: NU, B3: NUBR33) went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and on the Brazilian stock exchange trading BDR. The rhythm was festive. After six days of high trading, however, the Fed (the American Central Bank) announced that it must accelerate the pace of withdrawal of stimulus to the US economy and raise interest rates three times in 2022.

The sum of events produced a perfect storm for the assets of fintech, which closed a trading session for the first time, on Monday (20), below the value priced in the Initial Public Offering (IPO), of US$ 9.

This Tuesday (20), however, the stock traded higher and closed the day up 3.24%, quoted at US$ 9.23. At B3, NUBR33 is priced at R$8.67, with a 2% appreciation on the day.

For comparison purposes, the main US stock index, the S&P 500, closed the session up 1.78% and the Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.37%, at 105,415.38 points.

The decline reflects the position of the Fed, the US central bank, to reduce fiscal stimulus, the so-called tapering. Thus, the country’s interest rate should be boosted, impacting sectors such as retail and technology. In addition, newer companies tend to suffer more because of the lean track record.

See the performance of Nubank shares since the IPO:

Date Closure Variation 9/12/2021 $10.33 11.92% 12/10/2021 US$ 11.85 14.71% 12/13/2021 $10.81 -8.78% 12/14/2021 $9.92 -8.23% 12/15/2021 US$ 10.01 0.91% 12/16/2021 $10 -0.10% 12/17/2021 $9.8 -2.00% 12/20/2021 $8.94 -8.78% 12/21/2021 $9.23 3.24% Source: Investing

