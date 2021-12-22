Official: Botafogo signs extension of Nilton Santos Stadium concession until 2051

In a ceremony this Wednesday, the president of the Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, signed the contract to extend the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium to Alvinegro until 2051. The current link ran until 2031 and was extended for another 20 years.

– The Nilton Santos Stadium was embraced by our fans. We are developing game after game a beautiful story of love, affection and complicity. We overcame myths from the founding era, criticisms for difficult access, complaints that it was far away. The Botafogo native took Nilton Santos to his soul and heart, to his songs. He made it his home and territory and will do much more until 2051 – celebrated Durcesio.

– We want to make this space a national reference center, attract investors, become a reference arena, generate jobs, impact this community, and make Nilton Santos the symbol of Botafogo that we dream of so much – completed the president alvinegro.

Vice President Vinícius Assumpção and CEO Jorge Braga participated in the event. Also present were names from the former administration, such as former marketing deputy Ricardo Rotenberg and former president Carlos Augusto Montenegro, among other authorities and personalities of the club.

– The extension takes into account three aspects: the first one, a rebalancing of the economic and financial aspect due to two damages that were caused to Botafogo. First of them: in the period from 2013 to 2014 we had a problem in the coverage of the Engenhão stadium. The second one: stoppage for 2 years because of the pandemic. The third of them: the investment plan that Botafogo has and the City Hall, by not having costs with the maintenance of the stadium, can invest more in health, education, transport – explained Pedro Paulo, secretary of Finance.

The current link lasted until 2031, which was considered an obstacle by Botafogo’s board of directors for partnerships in the sense of making the space profitable and seeking investors. One of the goals is to get the calls naming rights, when a company “buys” the name of the stadium in exchange for a financial contribution.

At the same time, Botafogo seeks to integrate Niltão more into the local community, with options for leisure, entertainment and social assistance. One of the partners that can help Botafogo in managing the stadium is WTorre, the same company that manages Allianz Parque, from Palmeiras.