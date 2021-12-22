Olavo de Carvalho on Bolsonaro’s reelection chances: ‘Lost fight’ – Politics

Olavo de Carvalho criticizes Bolsonaro’s government and tries to unbind his name as ‘pocketnarist guru’ (Photo: Youtube/Reproduction) It is not uncommon to wake up in the morning and be faced with news of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s “political divorces”. Partnerships considered to be faithful have, over the past three years, fallen apart. Most of them have resulted in a “litigious divorce”. The case of names such as Srgio Moro, Ricardo Salles and Abraham Weintraub is controversial and without prospects for reconciliation.

Now, to the surprise of many, without sparing the verbiage, the up-to-date “guru” Pocketnarista didn’t beat around the bush when criticizing the attitudes of the leader of the Executive. In a participation in the program “Conserva Talk” this Monday (20/12) , Olavo de Carvalho tried to remove his name from Bolsonaro’s gesture.

For the famous conservative writer, the chances of a re-election in 2022 are slim to none. “a lost fight,” he said. “Bolsonaro a guy who enjoys being insulted, enjoys being humiliated, because everything he does to lose the war.”

When talking about his relationship with the president, Carvalho was direct. “I’ve talked to Bolsonaro four times in my life and I doubt he’s read an entire book of mine.” He also rejects the term coined to him “pocketnarist guru”.

2022 Elections

The Brazilian political polarization, according to Olavo de Carvalho, tends to one side: left. For him, as stated in the interview, there is no right in the country; “only the pocketbook”.

“A partial and local advance from the right doesn’t mean anything, people were very deluded with the election of Bolsonaro”, he defended. “Winning an election in nothing, an elective position in power. Only an imbecile believes that.”

Recalling the 2018 election race, the writer said that Bolsonaro used him as a “poster boy”, an English term for a call girl. “He used me to promote himself and after that, he not only forgot everything I said, as even my friends who were in power”, he argued, referring to the two ministers, appointed by him, who were dismissed from the post: Ernesto Arajo , in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ricardo Vlez Rodrguez, in Education.

To alleviate the criticism a little, the writer went so far as to say that the president is an “excellent administrator”, but compared him to a mayor of “inner city”.

To Bolsonaro’s supporters, Carvalho was emphatic: “don’t come with silly hopes because the fight is already lost […] The entire elite is against Bolsonaro and it continues to rule over it”.

Despite occasional praise, criticism has become increasingly common and this is not the first time he has criticized the management. A year ago, the writer said that Bolsonaro should resign if he did not defend “the most faithful friends”. Also in 2020, he claimed he could “overthrow the government”.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.