Ômicron accounts for 73% of new Covid-19 cases in the United States

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the variant is dominant in the country, accounting for more than 90% of new infections in some states

EFE/Peter Foley . In some places in the US, the percentage of cases related to Ômicron exceeds the national average, representing up to 90% of new cases.



THE Ômicron variant is currently most responsible for coronavirus infections in United States. According to data released on Monday, 20, by the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new strain was responsible for 73.2% from the records of Covid-19 between the 12th and 18th of December. Then the Delta variant appears in second place, causing 26.6% of new infections. In some parts of the US, the percentage of cases related to Ômicron exceeds the national average, representing up to 90% of new cases in states such as Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Carolina del Sur, among others. On Monday, a study released by the Pasteur Institute and the Institute for Vaccine Research showed that the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 is essential to neutralize the Ômicron variant. According to the research, carried out in partnership with the Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium, and with the French hospitals Orléans and Georges Pompidou, between five and 31 times more antibodies are needed for the organism to be able to neutralize the new strain.