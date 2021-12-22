Ômicron is dominant variant in the US, accounting for 73% of new Covid cases | World

The omicron variant has outpaced the others and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73 percent of new Covid cases last week, federal health officials said on Monday (20).

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed an almost six-fold increase in omicron participation in infections in just one week.

In much of the country, the proportion is even higher. Omicron accounts for about 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the US last week.

As of late June, the delta variant had been the major version causing infections in the US. By the end of November, more than 99.5% of Covid cases were caused by delta, according to CDC data.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

“These numbers are sharp, but not surprising,” she said.

2 of 2 Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken with a microscope — Photo Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine

Scientists in Africa raised the alarm about the omicron less than a month ago, and on November 26, the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutation has already appeared in about 90 countries.

Dr Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries have seen the rapid growth of omicron, but the US data showed “a remarkable leap in such a short time”.

Topol also said it’s not clear how much softer the omicron actually is compared to other variants. “That’s the big uncertainty right now.”