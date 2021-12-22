Ômicron leads Portugal and Germany to impose restrictions on end-of-the-year parties

LISBON, BERLIN, PARIS and BRUSSELS — Fearing the advance of Ômicron, Portugal and Germany announced new restrictive measures for the holiday season this Tuesday, closing nightclubs and limiting the number of people in meetings.

In Portugal, in addition to closing bars and nightclubs, the government asked the population to work from home for at least two weeks from Saturday. On New Year’s Eve, open-space meetings will be limited to 10 people and a negative test will be required for entrances to restaurants, casinos and public space parties.

Study: Vaccine passport accelerated immunization campaigns in Israel and Europe

The presentation of a negative test will also be required to stay in hotels and there will be restrictions on the capacity of people inside stores. Most of the measures would be applied in early January, but the government decided to bring them forward because of Ômicron.

“This is still not the normal Christmas we’re used to,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa told the press. – If we do not take these steps now, the consequences in everyone’s lives will be much worse after Christmas and New Year.

Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with around 89% of the population fully immunized, according to data from Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. Like the rest of the continent, however, the country has been facing an increase in daily infections, in part because of Ômicron, which already accounts for half of new cases in the country. As of December 20, the daily moving average of infections was 4,464, up from the rate of 2,940 three weeks earlier.





Cyclist working for a delivery company travels on an empty road in central Rotterdam on the first day of the Dutch lockdown during the Christmas period to try to prevent an outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. Photo: MARCO DE SWART / AFP Shipping lines closed in central Amsterdam Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Woman carries shopping bags in central Bratislava. Slovakia declared a two-week lockdown after increase in COVID-19 cases due to new omicron variant Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP Worker removes tables and chairs from his brewery after lockdown in Staudach-Egerndach, Germany Photo: MICHAELA REHLE / REUTERS Workers in protective suits carry items for residents in a closed complex after new COVID-19 cases in Zhenhai District of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China Photo: CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers at the entrance to a store in Vienna. After the Austrian government imposed a blockade on some two million people who are not fully vaccinated, it ended up extending the lockdown to the entire country. Photo: LISI NIESNER / REUTERS In the Netherlands, non-essential stores must be closed from 5 pm Photo: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / AFP Sign warns that mask use is mandatory on the streets of Marburg, Germany Photo: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS A Dutch Public Health Service employee performs a test for Covid-19 at a street testing center in The Hague Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Coronavirus-infected patient (Covid-19) intubated in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in the state clinics of Salzburg, Austria. Austria became the first EU country to lockdown the unvaccinated in an attempt to halt rising rates of virus infection – around 12,000 a day in the country of 8.9 million. Photo: BARBARA GINDL / AFP A health worker administers swab testing at a Covid-19 testing center in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS People line up at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS Tourist receives coronavirus vaccine at a mobile vaccination post set up by the Ministry of Health of Valencia in Benidorm, Spain Photo: EVA MANEZ / REUTERS

Although the current case average was last seen in February, admissions and deaths have been much lower. In relation to deaths, for example, the average was 17 on December 20 — in February, the number exceeded 200.

In Germany, the government limited New Year’s meetings and parties to 10 people and banned the public at major sporting events from December 28th. In the case of private meetings with unvaccinated people, this limit drops to two guests, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Nightclubs will also be closed across the country — a measure that some regions most affected by the pandemic, such as Bavaria, had already adopted.

“This is not the time to celebrate parties and nights with a lot of people,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, assuring that “the fifth wave is already underway.” — The number of infections will increase enormously in the coming weeks, we must prepare now.

The number of cases in the country has been decreasing, although it remains high. The daily moving average was 36,150 on Monday — three weeks earlier it had reached 58,044.

Also on Tuesday, the French government said it would pass a law transforming the health passport, which is needed to exercise some professions and also to go to cinemas and bars, into a vaccination passport in the first half of January.

“The wave that awaits us will be high,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters, adding that the Ômicron variant accounts for 20% of new infections in the country and is spreading rapidly, especially in the Paris region.

The change will be made because the health passport includes negative Covid tests, while the vaccination passport is an exclusive certificate for those who were immunized.

Europe: certificate will be valid for nine months

The European Commission on Tuesday adopted a series of rules that will make the Covid certificate of the European Union (EU) valid for travel for nine months after the end of the vaccination scheme, an official of the bloc told Reuters.

The new rules will be mandatory for all 27 EU member states from Feb. 1, the source said.

The determination could be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of members of the European Parliament, but leaders said there was enough support for it to pass.