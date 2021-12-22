Ômicron: Most vaccines will likely not prevent infection, but may prevent severe cases – Health

A growing body of preliminary research suggests that vaccines Against the covid used in most parts of the world offer little or no defense against infection by Ômicron variant, which is highly contagious.

All vaccines still appear to provide a significant degree of protection against severe forms of the disease caused by Ômicron, which is the most important goal. But only the vaccines from to do and of the Modern, when supplemented by a booster dose, appear to have initial success in stopping infections, and these vaccines are not available in most parts of the world.

The other vaccines – among them those of the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines manufactured in China and on Russia – do little or nothing to stop the spread of Ômicron, early research shows. And because most countries have built their inoculation programs around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic.

A global wave of infections in a world where billions of people remain unvaccinated not only threatens the health of vulnerable individuals, but also increases the opportunity for even more variants to emerge. The gap in the countries’ resilience in the face of the pandemic will almost certainly worsen. And news about the limited effectiveness of vaccines against Ômicron infection could dampen demand for vaccination across the developing world, where many people are already hesitant or concerned about other health concerns.

Most of the evidence so far is based on laboratory experiments, which do not capture the full range of the body’s immune response and do not track the effect in real-world populations. But still, the results are alarming.

The doses from Pfizer and Moderna use the new technology of messenger RNA, which consistently offers the best protection against infections of all variants. All other vaccines rely on older methods of triggering an immune response.

Chinese vaccines Synopharm and Sinovac – which represent nearly half of all vaccines administered globally – offer almost no protection against Ômicron infection. The vast majority of people in China have received these injections, which are also widely used in low- and middle-income countries such as Mexico and Brazil.

A preliminary study of effectiveness in Great Britain found that Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was unable to stop Ômicron infection six months after application. Ninety percent of people vaccinated in the India received this vaccine, under the brand name Covishield; this has also been widely used in much of the Africa sub-Saharan region, where Covax, the global vaccine program against covid, has distributed 67 million doses to 44 countries.

Researchers predict that the Russian vaccine Sputnik, which is also being used in Africa and Latin America, will have similar rates of protection against Ômicron.

Demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is increasing in Africa because its single-dose regimen makes it easy to apply in resource-poor settings. But it also showed negligible ability to stop Ômicron infection.

Antibodies are the first line of defense induced by vaccines. But the injections also stimulate the growth of T cells, and preliminary studies suggest that these T cells still recognize the Ômicron variant, which is important in preventing serious disease.

“What you lose first is protection from asymptomatic mild infections, what you retain much more is protection from serious illness and death,” said John Moore, a virus specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. He characterized as “a silver lining” the fact that the Ômicron so far appears less lethal than the Delta variant.

But that protection will not be enough to prevent Ômicron from causing global disruption, said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Center for Global Health Policy at the Center for International and Strategic Studies.

“The scale of the infection itself will overwhelm health systems, simply because the denominator will potentially be too large,” he said. “If you have an outbreak of infection all over the world, a shock, how is the world going to be? Is it ‘the war is over’ or ‘the war has just entered a new phase’? .”

People with positive cases may have only asymptomatic infection or mild disease, but are capable of transmitting the virus to unvaccinated people, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill and becoming a source of new variants.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, said more data is needed to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of vaccines against Ômicron – and that accelerated vaccination must remain the focus of the pandemic response.

Preliminary data from South Africa suggest that with Ômicron there is a much greater chance that people who have already had a covid will be reinfected than with the original virus and earlier variants. But some public health experts say they believe countries that have experienced violent waves of covid, such as Brazil and India, may have some defense against Ômicron, and vaccination after infection produces high levels of antibodies.

“The combination of vaccination and exposure to the virus seems to be stronger than just the vaccine,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, a public health researcher in New Delhi. India, he noted, has an adult vaccination rate of only about 40%, but 90% exposure to the virus in some regions.

“Without a doubt, Ômicron will flood India,” he said. “But I hope the country is protected to some extent because of vaccination and exposure.”

China doesn’t have that layer of protection to help its weak vaccines. Because of aggressive efforts to stop the virus from spreading within its borders, relatively few people have previously been exposed. It is estimated that only 7% of people in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, were infected.

much of the Latin America trusted Chinese and Russian vaccines and AstraZeneca. Mario Rosemblatt, professor of immunology at the University of Chile, said that more than 90 percent of Chileans had taken two doses of vaccine, but the vast majority of them were Coronavac, Sinovac’s vaccine. High vaccination coverage combined with early reports that Ômicron does not cause serious illness is leading to a false sense of security in the country, he said.

“We need to make people understand that this is not how it works: if we have high transmissibility, the health system will be saturated because the number of people getting sick will be higher,” he said.

Brazil recommended that all vaccinated people receive a third dose and began using Pfizer’s vaccine for all boosters, but only 40% of those vaccinated showed up to receive the extra injection. Dr. Amilcar Tanuri, a virus specialist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said with cautious optimism that high levels of previous exposure to covid could lessen the impact of Ômicron, but noted that the most vulnerable Brazilians, vaccinated first, took Coronavac and tens of millions more received AstraZeneca.

Morrison called Ômicron’s ability to evade vaccine protection a “major setback” for low- and middle-income countries, where, far from any discussion of booster shots, the focus is still on delivering the first shots.

“The world is divided into two parts,” he said. “It’s those who have a fast track to booster shots versus those who’ve made very limited progress and are suddenly subject to this new lash.”

Only 13% of people in Africa have received at least one dose of covid vaccine.

Laxminarayan said the Indian government, to which he is an occasional adviser, was considering distributing booster shots, but the Delta variant it still poses a significant threat in India, and two doses of vaccine offer protection against the strain. This represents a difficult choice for the government: to focus on taking two doses to people who remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, or trying to give booster doses to elderly people and people with high-risk medical conditions to protect them from Ômicron ?

News that vaccines lacking messenger RNA offer little protection against Ômicron infection could further dampen demand for vaccines in countries that are already struggling, Morrison said.

“This fact calls into question the whole value of vaccines,” he said. “For those who are already late, it will feed the anti-vaccine feeling and weaken confidence.”

Tolbert Nyenswah, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the emerging threat to countries in the global south that rely on non-messenger RNA vaccines was evidence of the failure of rich countries to share this technology and help increase production in low- and middle-income countries.

As a result, dangerous strains will continue to emerge from regions with low vaccine coverage and prolong the pandemic, predicted Nyenswah, who was Liberia’s deputy health minister during the country’s worst Ebola outbreak.

Gavi’s Berkley said it would be a serious mistake for countries to slow down the vaccination push or assume that only messenger RNA vaccines are worth distributing.

“We may be seeing a situation where countries say, ‘If developed countries don’t want these vaccines, we don’t want them either,'” he said. “It would be a misinterpretation, of course, as these vaccines prevent serious illness and death.”

This article was originally published on The New York Times. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU