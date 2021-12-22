Ômicron’s global spread leads to new lockdowns and postpones reopenings – Época Negócios

+



THE New Zealand postponed The reopening planned from its international border because of the wide spread of the variant. micron coronavirus around the world this Tuesday (21) and several other countries adopted measures of social distancing.

Many countries are on alert just days away from Christmas and New Year celebrations now that the latest health crisis is also imposing a burden on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

Ômicron infections are multiplying rapidly in Europe, the United States and Asia, including Japan, where a single outbreak in a military base amounts to at least 180 cases.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his country, which has taken some of the toughest measures in the world against the virus, is delaying the start of a staggered reopening of its border in planning until the end of February.

The government had said that quarantine-free travel would resume by mid-January for New Zealanders and Australians, a schedule that would have allowed travel during peak summer holidays and from April for foreign tourists.

“There’s no doubt it’s disappointing and will disrupt a lot of vacation plans, but it’s important to delineate these changes clearly today so they (people) have time to look at these plans,” Hipkins told a news conference.

In India, Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has urged citizens to wear masks and has called on the federal government to release booster shots now that the country has reported 200 cases of the strain in 12 states.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health is conducting tests to determine whether Ômicron is behind a possible outbreak of cases at a health club and has warned that more cases are likely.

In the US, authorities said on Monday that the strain claimed the life of an unvaccinated Texas man after becoming the predominant strain in the country. Lines for Covid-19 exams circled the block in New York, Washington DC and other US cities over the weekend as people were eager to find out if they were infected before celebrating parties with family members.

Israel has added the US to its “no-fly” list, citing concerns over the variant, while Kuwait said it will require incoming passengers to receive a booster vaccine if more than nine months have elapsed since their second dose of vaccine.

South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland are among the countries that have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other measures of social distancing in recent days.