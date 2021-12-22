‘On Time’ · TV News

Tays Reis announced that she is pregnant with Biel, her partner since confinement in A Fazenda 12. This Tuesday (21), the singers celebrated the arrival of the couple’s first child: “At the right time”.

“I always knew you would be my son’s father, as I always knew he would come at the right time, when heaven’s daddy gave the blessing! Amidst so much speculation and third-party claims, I always made it clear that when my baby came , I would come talk to you myself [os fãs do casal], because this news is so special and so magical that even words escape,” wrote Tays in an Instagram post.

In the record, the owner of the hit Paredão Metralhadora sent a message to the beloved: “Our baby is coming, mozão. From now on, love, and a lot of love, for this new phase of our life. I reprimand now, in the name of Jesus, all evil that was released in our lives! Come baby! Daddy, mommy and your family are waiting for you to love you very much”.

Biel shared the publication of the beloved and, in Stories on Instagram, exchanged kisses and caresses with the singer.

In August, rumors surfaced that Tays was pregnant, but the couple denied the story. “We really wanted this news to be true, both he and I dream of being daddies”, commented the singer at the time.

Check out the publications: