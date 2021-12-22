Original Xbox designer calls for an end to video game toxicity • Eurogamer.pt

Female streamer insulted during a live stream.

Seamus Blackley, one of the main designers of the original Xbox, decided to react to a recent case of toxicity in Halo Infinite and calls for combating these practices, commenting that this is not what they wanted for the future of Xbox Live.

Blackley commented on a video shared by the Australian Grenade Queen, in which the player is insolently criticized by two players who comment as “Halo is not made for women” and that she should play something like Valorant where she might be able to kill someone.

“This was not the future we imagined for Xbox Live,” says Blackley, “as a community and with the help of Microsoft, this needs to be highlighted and stopped.”

“It will take a team effort between gamers, developers and console makers to change this and it’s time. Time is past.”

Blackley also commented that this is not new, he knows that well, but it is high time to solve the problem, something he believes is possible to do.

