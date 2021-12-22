Oscar 2022: ‘Private desert’ is out of competition for an international film, but ‘Brute Sap’ enters the short list | Movie theater

“Private desert” was left out of the dispute for the Oscar 2022 for best international film, but the Brazilian “Bruda Sap”, by Gustavo Milan, remains in the fight for the short film category with actors.

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this Tuesday (21) pre-lists in ten categories, as best documentary and visual effects.

Aly Muritiba’s film, selected in October by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema (ABC) to compete for a spot in the category of best international film at the Oscar 2022, does not appear among the shortlisted for best international film.

“Brute Sap” goes to the next voting stage with other shorts, such as “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “Censor of Dreams”, “The Criminals”, “Distances”, “The Dress”, “Frimas”, “Les Grandes Claques”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”, “Stenofonen”, “Tala’vision”, “When the Sun Sets” and “You’re Dead Helen”.

Short film ‘Seiva Bruta’, by director Gustavo Milan, is among the films pre-selected for the Oscar 2022 — Photo: Disclosure

In the pre-list of best international film, favorites like the Japanese “Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive my car”, in English), the Iranian “Um hero” and the Italian “The Hand of God – The Hand of God” appear .

With this, the members of the organization who have attended the 15 chosen will be able to participate in a second round of voting, which takes place between January 27, 2022 and February 1st.

Final nominees will be announced with the full list of awards on February 8th. Oscar 2022 is scheduled to take place on March 27th.

See the complete pre-list of best international film:

  • “Grosse Freiheit” (“Great freedom”) – Austria
  • “Un monde” (“Playground”) – Belgium
  • “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” – Bhutan
  • “Flugt” (“Flee”) – Denmark
  • “Hytti nro 6” (“Compartment No. 6”) – Finland
  • “The Ideal Man” – Germany
  • “Dýrið” (“Lamb”) – Iceland
  • “A Hero” – Iran
  • “The Hand of God – The Hand of God” – Italy
  • “Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive my car”) – Japan
  • “Hive” – ​​Kosovo
  • “Pray for Stolen Women” – Mexico
  • “Verdens verste menneske” (“The Worst Person in the World”) – Norway
  • “Plaza Catedral” – Panama
  • “El buen patrón” (“The good boss”) – Spain

