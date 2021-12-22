Oscar 2022: Without Brazil, with Beyoncé

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences today (21) unveiled the pre-nominated in ten special categories that go through two stages of voting before deciding the winner of the statuette. Oscar 2022 – Check out the complete lists below.
Among these categories is the best international film, where Brazil was represented by Private Desert. the feature of Aly Muritiba, however, was not among the 15 most voted by members of the Academy, who preferred representatives from countries like Spain, Japan, Iran and Iceland.
One category in which the dispute is fierce is the best original song, where several popstars compete for gold: from Beyonce (“Be Alive”, from King Richard) and Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang” from Revenge & Punishment) a Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up” from don’t look up) and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2).
Also worth mentioning is the double pre-indication of Billie Eilish – for the song “No Time to Die” (from 007 – No Time to Die) and for the biographical documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. Already blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Return Home and Matrix Resurrections appear in the sound and special effects categories.
The final nominees for each category will be revealed in February 8th, and Oscar 2022 takes place in March, 27 th.
ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
Julia
president
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
writing with fire
Best feature-length documentary
eagles
Audible
The Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker
day of rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best short film documentary
Great Freedom (Austria)
Playground (Belgium)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Flee (Denmark)
Compartment No. 6 (Finland)
I’m Your Man (Germany)
Lamb (Iceland)
To Hero (Iran)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Hive (Kosovo)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cathedral Plaza (Panama)
The Good Boss (Spain)
best international film
“So May We Start?” (Annette)
“Down To Joy” (Belfast)
“Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)
“Automatic Woman” (Wound)
“Dream Girl” (Cinderella)
“Beyond The Shore”
“The Anonymous Ones” (Dear Evan Hansen)
“Just Look Up”
“Of the Oruguitas” (Charm)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
“Guns Go Bang” (Revenge & Punishment)
“Be Alive” (King Richard: Creating Champions)
“No Time To Die” (007 – No Time To Die)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (Respect)
“Your Song Saved My Life” (Sing 2)
best original song
Belfast
Dune
Last night in Soho
Matrix Resurrections
007 – No Time to Die
Dog Attack
A Quiet Place: Part II
Spider-Man: No Return Home
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Love sublime love
Best sound
Black Widow
Dune
eternal
free guy
Ghostbusters: Beyond
Godzilla vs. Kong
Matrix Resurrections
007 – No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Return Home