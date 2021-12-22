Oscar 2022: Without Brazil, with Beyoncé

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences today (21) unveiled the pre-nominated in ten special categories that go through two stages of voting before deciding the winner of the statuette. Oscar 2022 – Check out the complete lists below.

Among these categories is the best international film, where Brazil was represented by Private Desert. the feature of Aly Muritiba, however, was not among the 15 most voted by members of the Academy, who preferred representatives from countries like Spain, Japan, Iran and Iceland.



One category in which the dispute is fierce is the best original song, where several popstars compete for gold: from Beyonce (“Be Alive”, from King Richard) and Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang” from Revenge & Punishment) a Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up” from don’t look up) and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2).

Also worth mentioning is the double pre-indication of Billie Eilish – for the song “No Time to Die” (from 007 – No Time to Die) and for the biographical documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. Already blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Return Home and Matrix Resurrections appear in the sound and special effects categories.

The final nominees for each category will be revealed in February 8th, and Oscar 2022 takes place in March, 27 th.