Oscar 2022: Without Brazil, with Beyoncé

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences today (21) unveiled the pre-nominated in ten special categories that go through two stages of voting before deciding the winner of the statuette. Oscar 2022 – Check out the complete lists below.

Among these categories is the best international film, where Brazil was represented by Private Desert. the feature of Aly Muritiba, however, was not among the 15 most voted by members of the Academy, who preferred representatives from countries like Spain, Japan, Iran and Iceland.

One category in which the dispute is fierce is the best original song, where several popstars compete for gold: from Beyonce (“Be Alive”, from King Richard) and Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang” from Revenge & Punishment) a Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up” from don’t look up) and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2).

Also worth mentioning is the double pre-indication of Billie Eilish – for the song “No Time to Die” (from 007 – No Time to Die) and for the biographical documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. Already blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Return Home and Matrix Resurrections appear in the sound and special effects categories.

The final nominees for each category will be revealed in February 8th, and Oscar 2022 takes place in March, 27 th.

    Best short film documentary

  • eagles

  • Audible

  • The Broken House

  • Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

  • Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker

  • day of rage

  • The Facility

  • Lead Me Home

  • Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

  • The Queen of Basketball

  • Sophie & the Baron

  • takeover

  • Terror Contagion

  • Three Songs for Benazir

  • When We Were Bullies

    best international film

  • Great Freedom (Austria)

  • Playground (Belgium)

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

  • Flee (Denmark)

  • Compartment No. 6 (Finland)

  • I’m Your Man (Germany)

  • Lamb (Iceland)

  • To Hero (Iran)

  • The Hand of God (Italy)

  • Drive My Car (Japan)

  • Hive (Kosovo)

  • Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

  • Cathedral Plaza (Panama)

  • The Good Boss (Spain)

    best original song

  • “So May We Start?” (Annette)

  • “Down To Joy” (Belfast)

  • “Right Where I Belong” (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)

  • “Automatic Woman” (Wound)

  • “Dream Girl” (Cinderella)

  • “Beyond The Shore”

  • “The Anonymous Ones” (Dear Evan Hansen)

  • “Just Look Up”

  • “Of the Oruguitas” (Charm)

  • “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

  • “Guns Go Bang” (Revenge & Punishment)

  • “Be Alive” (King Richard: Creating Champions)

  • “No Time To Die” (007 – No Time To Die)

  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (Respect)

  • “Your Song Saved My Life” (Sing 2)

    Best sound

  • Belfast

  • Dune

  • Last night in Soho

  • Matrix Resurrections

  • 007 – No Time to Die

  • Dog Attack

  • A Quiet Place: Part II

  • Spider-Man: No Return Home

  • Tick, Tick… Boom!

  • Love sublime love

    best special effects

  • Black Widow

  • Dune

  • eternal

  • free guy

  • Ghostbusters: Beyond

  • Godzilla vs. Kong

  • Matrix Resurrections

  • 007 – No Time to Die

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

  • Spider-Man: No Return Home

