Outlaw judges line up for vaccination at PAM-Marshal this Tuesday

This Tuesday (21), the judge-foranos lined up to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the PAM-Marshal. With the immunization period coming to an end in 2021, the population went to the clinic this afternoon to ensure they received the appropriate dose and regularize the vaccination card according to the city’s calendar.

As seen in the Tribuna report, shortly before the start of the application of doses at the PAM-Marechal, which began this Tuesday at 1 2 pm, the queue left the gallery, went down Rua Mister Moore and turned into Avenida Getúlio Vargas.

The Health Department (SS) of the City of Juiz de Fora reported that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues normally, without any complications, and that the queue is a consequence of the high demand for the booster dose observed since the beginning of the week.

Content continues after the ad

booster dose

Booster doses are for people aged 18 years and over, who have received the second or single dose at least four months ago, and immunosuppressed people, who have taken the second dose at least 28 days ago. In addition to the PAM-Marechal, booster immunization has been applied in ten reference Basic Health Units (UBSs) and in another 35 UBSs in Juiz de Fora.

first and second doses

In addition to the booster vaccine, the PAM-Marechal, DSI and the 45 UBSs in the city have applied the first and second doses according to the city’s calendar.

For the first dose, anyone aged 12 or over who has not yet been vaccinated is eligible. The second dose follows the schedule established by the Ministry of Health, as specified by each immunizing agent. For those taking AstraZeneca, the interval between the 1st and 2nd application is eight weeks; for Coronavac it is 28 days; and for Pfizer, 21 days.

The second doses of Janssen can be applied in the population that took the first immunizing of the brand four months ago or more.

The calendar with the dates and places of vaccination for Wednesday (22) will still be released by the Department of Health.