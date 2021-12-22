Outside Ronaldo’s plans for Cruzeiro, Alexandre Mattos says he had an agreement with the club until the end of 2023; listen | cruise

Alexandre Mattos now rethinks his stay in the United States. Quoted to return to Cruzeiro as football director, the executive had his name vetoed by former player Ronaldo Fenômeno, now the majority partner of the Football Association (SAF), who now takes care of the club’s football. (click on the video above and listen and listen to the officer’s statement in full).

More Cruise News

+ Mega event for Ronaldo is seen as unfeasible; understand reasons

According to Mattos himself, he learned that he was no longer part of the plans for the new Cruzeiro command by the press.

– I’m taking a course in the United States. I intended to stay here a little longer and, now, obviously, I will review this situation for my stay here – Alexandre Mattos told ge.

With the executive out of Ronaldo’s plans, the name of former defender Paulo André gains strength to assume the position of football director at Cruzeiro. The post has been vacant since October, when Rodrigo Pastana was fired after a meeting between Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of the club, and Pedro Lourenço, businessman and main sponsor of the team.

1 of 3 In terms of the future, Alexandre Mattos says he should stay in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/Insperiência In terms of the future, Alexandre Mattos says he should stay in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/Insperiência

Also in October, Mattos stated that he was approached by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues to take over as Pastana. According to the executive himself, a contract was agreed until the end of 2023. Even from a distance and unofficially, Alexandre participated in the assembly of the Cruzeiro squad, which hired nine players this month (click here and check the negotiations of the Minas Gerais team on the market).

– In October, the president of Cruzeiro sought me out and this mobilization began a lot. I reached an agreement with the president of Cruzeiro, until the end of 2023. I have not yet been informed by him about this departure, but I saw it in the press.

Ronaldo’s return to Cruzeiro marks the player’s reunion with the club after 27 years

Mattos says he has no resentment towards Ronaldo and says he respects the decisions taken by the former player and now businessman.

– I really respect the decision, especially a decision that comes from Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a guy that I’m an unconditional fan of his, that I respect a lot. I have a nice relationship with him, the times I had a lot of treatment (…) And he has the full right to trust people, and that’s life, football is no different.

2 of 3 Ronaldo signs a contract to acquire a large part of the shares in Cruzeiro SAF — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos Ronaldo signs a contract for the acquisition of a large part of the shares of Cruzeiro SAF — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos

Here is my word of honor, once again to be remembered to work on Cruzeiro and to thank all the people who believed and mobilized to make this happen – Alexandre Mattos

The executive also made a point of thanking the manifestations of Cruzeiro fans, who showed great enthusiasm with the possibility of the manager’s return to Toca da Raposa.

– I only have gratitude and say that if I somehow contributed to this resumption of the Cruzeiro, mainly in terms of respect, dignity and credibility, which I think I gave to put a little bit there, I can only be grateful.