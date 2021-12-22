Palmeiras announces the hiring of Rafael Navarro by the end of 2026 | palm trees

Palmeiras announced early this Wednesday afternoon the hiring of Rafael Navarro. The center forward signed until the end of 2026 after he distinguished himself by Botafogo.

– I am very grateful to God, my family and Palmeiras for opening the doors for me. My 2021 season was wonderful, it was a magical year and I also thank Botafogo for believing in my work. When I received the proposal, I was enormously happy, after all, he is the greatest champion in Brazil. I’m very happy and I hope to respond to the height – he said.

1 of 2 Rafael Navarro signs contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Klaudia Kalinin/Palmeiras Rafael Navarro signs a contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Klaudia Kalinin/Palmeiras

For Botafogo, Navarro made 63 matches and 18 goals. He arrived at the Carioca team in the under-20, in 2020, and was a protagonist in the conquest of Serie B by Glorioso.

The reinforcement from Palmeira finished the last Serie B as the athlete with the most participations in the competition’s goals – 15 scored and nine assists.

The arrival of Rafael Navarro is yet another chapter in the reformulation of the Palmeirense attack. Willian has already hit Fluminense, and Luiz Adriano should not stay either.

That’s why Verdão is still in the market looking for a center forward. Valetín Castellanos, from New York City-USA, Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and Wesley Moraes, loaned by Aston Villa-ING to Brugge-BEL are other names that are well evaluated internally.