Palmeiras closes with an agency and offers packages for the Club World Cup; see values

Abel Ferreira’s team debuts on February 8, 2022 against Al Ahly (Egypt) or Monterrey (Mexico), in the semifinal of the tournament organized by FIFA

ETTORE CHIEREGUINI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/CONTENT STATUS Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, celebrates his goal scored against Flamengo



THE palm trees closed an agreement with the tour operator Century Travel, this Tuesday, 21st, to offer packages to their fans who wish to follow the team on the Club World Cup, scheduled to start in February 2022, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Through the website www.palmeiraspelobi.com.br, interested parties can join one of the four options: Economic, Tourist, Superior and Premium, with starting prices of $3,190 (at current prices, around BRL 18.3 thousand) – the amount can be paid in up to 21 installments, with special conditions for the club member. Abel Ferreira’s team, it is worth remembering, debuts on the 8th in front of Al Ahly (Egypt) or Monterrey (Mexico). If you advance to the final, the possible opponent is the Chelsea, current winner of Champions League.

All packages include tickets for the two matches of Palmeiras in the CAT2 sector; round-trip airline tickets from São Paulo; eight nights’ accommodation in Abu Dhabi with breakfast; accompanying guides since leaving Brazil; preferential service at Dubai Airport; concierge service in Portuguese; private arrival and departure transfers to the hotel and to the games; travel insurance with coverage for Covid-19; RT-PCR exam for the return to Brazil; and all applicable fees and taxes. The premium option also includes a ticket to Ferrari World (themed amusement park of the Italian team) and a trip to Dubai (admission to Expo Dubai).