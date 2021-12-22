‘Palmeiras is the best team in America’, says Premier League striker wanted by São Paulo

Wesley Moraes, loaned by Aston Villa to Club Brugge, interests several Brazilian clubs.

Forward Wesley Moraes, who plays for Club Brugge and belongs to Aston Villa, gives Premier League, is disputed by palm trees, São Paulo and International. Although the tricolor club has reached an agreement with the English team, the player’s will can weigh on the alviverde side.

“Palmeiras is now the best team in America. A European structure of work, dispute titles and has a very quality cast. Every player wants to play in organized clubs, winners and with structure”, said the player himself in an interview published by Our Lecture this Tuesday.

“It would be really cool (playing the Worlds for Palmeiras). And also a very big responsibility. Dcontesting a Club World Cup for a team the size of Palmeiras is challenging. Chelsea are a team that values ​​possession of the ball a lot. It has a lethal attack. They play vertically and concede few goals. In a match like this, the opportunity that the opponent has to score goals, they have to do it”, replied the forward.

According to the ESPN, there is an agreement between São Paulo and Aston Villa for the loan of Wesley for a season, until December 2022. However, the deal also depends on the player’s willingness to sign with the Morumbi club.

Wesley appeared at the base of Itabuna, in Bahia, but moved to Europe as a boy. He passed by Trencin, from Slovakia, and stood out at Club Brugge until he aroused the interest of Aston Villa, in 2019.

The English club spent 25 million euros to sign him, but Wesley did not establish himself in the Premier League. He scored six goals in 22 games in his first season and then was loaned out to Brugge.