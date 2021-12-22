Palmeiras’ new official tour operator offers packages for the Club World Cup

Thinking about the comfort and safety of its fans, Palmeiras closed an agreement with one of the largest tour operators in the country in order to offer travel packages for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Century Travel, which has been in the market for 30 years, will be responsible for marketing the packages as of this Tuesday (21) through the website www.palmeiraspelobi.com.br, with starting prices of US$3,190 (about R$ 18,300), installment payment in up to 21 installments and special condition for an Avanti partner.

Fans will have four package options: Economic, Tourist, Superior and Premium. All include tickets for the two matches of Palmeiras in the CAT2 sector; round-trip airline tickets from São Paulo; eight nights’ accommodation in Abu Dhabi with breakfast; accompanying guides since leaving Brazil; preferential service at Dubai Airport; concierge service in Portuguese; private arrival and departure transfers to the hotel and to the games; travel insurance with coverage for Covid-19; RT-PCR exam for the return to Brazil; and all applicable fees and taxes.

The premium option also includes a ticket to Ferrari World (themed amusement park of the Italian team) and a trip to Dubai (admission to Expo Dubai).

To make the experience more exclusive, all Palmeirenses who purchase any of the packages will receive a customized travel kit from the club. Payment can be paid in 10 installments without interest or in 21 installments. For Avanti member, the value of tickets for the two Verdão games will be deducted from the final package price, in a special and exclusive condition.

Century Travel



With solid experience of 30 years in business, Century Travel brings to Palmeiras a travel operator concept, and not just an agency. It is a business model in which it is possible to have access to the best negotiations with suppliers (air, hosting and reception) and, thus, offer more accessible prices and conditions to fans, all at market prices.

Century Travel has a network of around one thousand accredited travel agencies that will be authorized to resell packages nationwide.

The company has already operated in the operation of packages for large events, such as the FIFA Club World Cup, at the time in Japan, and in 2019 it was elected one of the official distributors of tickets and tourist products for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.