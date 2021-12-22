Paraíba confirms community circulation of the Influenza A virus, says Saúde | Paraíba

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed on Tuesday (21) the community circulation of the Influenza A virus. It is a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), in which the person may have fever, cough, runny nose and nasal obstruction. Paraíba had 17 cases reported for the disease, of which 13 were confirmed for the H3 subtyping, which is one that is having an outbreak in other regions of the country.

The outbreak, by the way, is of the H3N2 type. But knowing whether the cases registered in Paraíba are of the same type still depends on the sequencing of the virus’s genome, the result of which should only come out early next year.

Anyway, the cases registered in the state were light and concentrated in the capital of Paraíba. Of the 17 cases of flu syndrome identified by Influenza A, one has a history of traveling to places where there is an outbreak (Rio de Janeiro) and 2 cases are people who had contact with symptomatic people who traveled and did not undergo the test. The other cases, on the other hand, do not have a travel history, characterizing community transmission of the disease.

There are 12 males and 5 females, who are divided into the following age groups: 20 to 29 years old (6), 18 years old (1), 30 to 39 years old (4), 40 to 49 years old (4) and 60 to 69 years old (2). According to the Secretary of Health of the State, Geraldo Medeiros, this is the time to reinforce surveillance on flu-like illnesses.

“Even though there is no increase in hospitalizations, the scenario refers to the need to strengthen care for cases that are more vulnerable to a worsening of the clinical picture. At this point, it is important that all severe cases of srag are tested for Covid-19 and, if negative, the samples must be tested at the Central Laboratory of Paraiba (Lacen/PB) for other respiratory viruses”, emphasizes the secretary.

The Paraíba State Department of Health reinforces the guidance for strengthening non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distance, the use of masks, hand hygiene and good respiratory etiquette practices. All of these measures are proven to be effective in controlling a variety of diseases, including Covid-19 and influenza, and are essential for reducing virus transmission and collective protection.