Parque da Taquara, in Duque de Caxias, suffers from poor infrastructure and lack of maintenance

The Municipal Park of Taquara, in Duque de Caxias, seems like a paradise. Frequented by residents of the region since 1992, the oasis is a preserved area of ​​the Atlantic Forest with waterfalls, rivers and enormous biodiversity. At the site, even the golden lion tamarin, an endangered species of primate, has already been seen. Whoever enters the park, however, soon notices the signs of abandonment. Signposts erased by time make it impossible for the visitor to find guidance on the direction of attractions. The kiosks are destroyed, and the trails offer dense woods and fallen tree trunks, which block the path.

Some signs indicate to follow the trail, but do not inform the distance or estimated time to reach the end, for example. The park was closed for months during the Covid-19 pandemic. A petition was even created on the internet asking for the reopening of the site.

The sign at the entrance to the park, which is almost unreadable, already indicates the state of the place. Photo: Roberto Moreyra

Born and raised in the region, 67-year-old Jacir Ramalho used to pick up trash on his own from the dirt road that leads to the park, in front of his house. He worked on the construction of the park’s structure as a construction foreman.

“I marked the kiosks and the lookouts.” Now everything is abandoned. It’s unfortunate to know that a huge investment that’s been made is now at this level of abandonment. The public restrooms are completely abandoned, everything is broken – vents Jacir, also saying that the destroyed kiosks at the entrance to the park functioned as cafeterias.

The resident of Olavo Bilac, 41-year-old Roberto Rocha, who took his wife Fernanda and their 10-year-old son Arthur to visit the park’s waterfalls, also noted that the situation is precarious.

— I thought you’re a bit abandoned in terms of hygiene. It’s a lot of pet bottles, there’s no trash. The trails are more closed through the forest too, and without signage. It’s the fourth time I come here and get lost – he says.

Little Arthur, however, approved of the park’s good features, such as the waterfalls, and said he wants to go back.

On the trails, it is common to find garbage abandoned by regulars. Photo: Roberto Moreyra

Illegal hunting and fishing

According to Wellington Francisco Sá dos Santos, professor of physical geography at the Baixada Fluminense School of Education, UERJ, Parque da Taquara suffers from problems such as the degradation of the biome, illegal hunting and fishing, in addition to the lack of infrastructure.

— It is common in the region to have hooks and traps for capturing animals in the park. And there are infrastructure issues. There is no basic sanitation in the surroundings, and garbage collection is not always done. There is no first aid post, no bathroom, no lighting. And there is the entire process of disorderly occupation – explains the teacher.

For Wellington, the solution for preserving the park involves environmental education not only for residents and visitors, but also for government officials:

— It is a very important place as a leisure area, a tourist spot.

Even with the precarious structure, residents enjoy the nature offered by the park. Photo: Roberto Moreyra

The Taquara Natural Park is managed by the Municipal Secretariat for the Environment and Animal Protection. When contacted, the city of Duque de Caxias said that the park was reopened on September 15 this year, that it is open for visitation from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and that the site is marked.