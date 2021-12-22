Patient with Ômicron had mild symptoms, says secretary

Health secretary and team detail the case of the Ômicron variant discovered in Ribeirão – Photo: Naiana Kennedy/CBN Ribeirão

The City of Ribeirão Preto confirmed this Tuesday (21) the first case of a person infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. According to the Health Department, the patient is a “young” woman, who presented mild symptoms of covid-19.

The Health Secretary of Ribeirão Preto, José Carlos Moura, stated that she took the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19. Therefore, he believes that she did not develop a serious condition of the disease

The patient is isolated and has passed the transmissibility period, which is 10 days after the onset of symptoms. “This patient had a very mild condition. There was no need for any hospitalization intervention or anything like that,” said the secretary.

He also commented that the situation had already been imagined and that it was a matter of time for confirmation of the first cases. “This vaccination that she had had the effect that we would like it to have on everyone who was vaccinated. This is very important to alert us to the vaccination process,” stated José Carlos Moura.

The director of the Health Surveillance Department, Luzia Márcia Romagnoli Passos, recalled that during the stay of the Mobile Lab, at the Butantan Institute, in the city, more than 2,000 tests were analyzed and 96 people were diagnosed with covid-19.

However, tests to confirm the variant that these patients were infected are still awaited. Therefore, she stated that it is still not possible to say whether the city already has community transmission, that is, people identified with this variant of the coronavirus were infected in the city and not on trips abroad.

“We have to investigate the origin, see in detail who she had contact with. If there is this connection, with the traveler,” said Luzia. “We will need to wait for new results, so that we can carry out the investigation”, he declared.