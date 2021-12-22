‘Patients with mild conditions are filling UPAs’, says BH Health Secretary | Minas Gerais

The great movement in the Emergency Care Units (UPA) in Belo Horizonte, registered in recent days, is based on the search for patients with respiratory symptoms. The scenario was presented by the secretary of Health of the capital, Jackson Machado, during a press conference this Tuesday (21).

According to Machado, most of the services provided in these units are non-severe.. From January to November 30, 2021, the UPAS served 452,683 people. Of this total, 311,421 could have been assisted in Health Centers, as they had a low risk classification.

“In general, we believe that around 75% of people looking for UPAs could be being assisted in Health Centers. A contingent of people are those who have had Influenza [vírus da gripe]. Our vaccination coverage is around 75%. There are 25% of people who should have been vaccinated and were not”, he explained.

Also according to the secretary, patients with mild respiratory symptoms should proceed to the Health Centers. The network of 152 posts has the capacity to carry out rapid tests to detect Covid-19 and other acute respiratory diseases and can be referred to the SUS network, as needed.

“No one has ever said that the Health Centers are ready and able to receive them [pacientes sem risco]. This causes an overload of work in the UPAs. The person is under the illusion that, at the UPA, he will have his problem solved more quickly. If the problem is really very serious, if the person had a heart attack, a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), then yes”, he clarified.

Although the demand for care is greater due to respiratory problems, delays in care are a recurrent complaint in Belo Horizonte. Secretary Jackson Machado attributed to this scenario the lack of professionals. According to him, the capital has 636 vacant spaces. Of this total, 158 would go to the emergency network. However, there are no professionals registered in the city’s database, so that they can take on these jobs.

To solve the problem, Machado believes he will be able to hire new professionals from February of next year. A contest to fill vacancies was held and the result was approved. The expectation is that doctors are called in the first month of the year.

“I already have the mayor’s approval to hire. I already have the resources to hire and I don’t have a candidate to fill this position [de imediato]. As of February, they take over as effective members of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte. We have to wait for the state of calamity to pass before approving the contest. It’s a legal issue,” he said.

