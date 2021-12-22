Paula Burlamaqui shows it all in a frontal nude scene in ‘Secret Truths 2’

“Secret Truths 2” also presented the audience with a female frontal nude. Paula Burlamaqui took on the challenge of appearing head-on without clothes, in a daring scene from Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, available on Globoplay.

The sequence is in the penultimate chapter of the plot, when Aline, Paula’s character, wakes up naked next to DJ Mark (Kelner Macêdo), ex-boyfriend of her daughter Chiara (Rhay Polster). The actress shows off not only her breasts, but also her entire body, and she rocks.

‘Verdades secretas 2’ innovates and exhibits a male frontal nude scene with actor Gabriel Vieira

Gabriel Vieira admits nervousness in a frontal nude scene in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘It was challenging’

The character of Paula Burlamaqui had already given a stir in a previous chapter when she appeared having an orgasm without having sex and screaming with lust after exchanging caresses with the DJ.

Aline, Paula Burlamaqui’s character, has multiple orgasms in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Photo: Globoplay

Paula Burlamaqui on stage with Kelner Macêdo in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Photo: Globoplay

Johnny Massaro’s handsome brother is a model and dates actress from ‘Secret Truths 2’

male front nude

Besides her, the actor Gabriel Vieira, who plays the model Tadeu, also appears in a frontal nude scene in “Verdades secretas 2”.

Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, available on Globoplay, innovates and shows, for the first time in a Brazilian soap opera, a man completely naked, in front and without stripes.

“It was challenging! I was nervous,” admits the handsome one. But everyone on set was really cool, everyone was super professional, and it made me calm and comfortable for the scene. I’m happy with the result and with the positive repercussion it has had”, he adds.

The sequel is in chapter 48, when the character appears walking through the apartment “as he came into the world”, that is, totally naked.

“Secret Truths 2” dared to show scenes of gay sex, sex to 3, oral sex (popularly known as 69), sadomasochism and orgy.

Newcomer Júlia Byrro and Gabriel Vieira engage in romance behind the scenes of ‘Secret Truths 2’

Gabriel Vieira does a frontal nude scene in ‘Verdades secretas 2’ Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay