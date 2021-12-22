Paulistão: Ponte Preta negotiates with full-back who played the last Brasileirão

Campinas, SP, 21 (AFI) – After announcing Norberto this Tuesday, the black Bridge negotiates with another full-back, but left, for the 2022 season. It’s Guilherme Santos, who wore the shirt of Youth in the last Brazilian Championship.

Guilherme is already experienced and has worked for many teams in Brazil. The negotiation between the parties is at an advanced stage, mainly due to the fact that the player is managed by Eduardo Uram, who has a good relationship with the men who are in charge of Macaca’s football department.

The player made just 17 games in the 2021 season, spending much of the second half on the bench. Therefore, his arrival would be unknown in technical terms, which would be possible to know only during the pre-season and even in the Campeonato Paulista with the sequence of games in a short period of time.

At 33, he was revealed by Vasco and later moved to Spain, where he played for Almería and Vaiiadolid. He returned to Brazil to defend Atlético-MG, where he did not yield and was loaned to Figueirense, Santos, Atlético-GO, Bahia and Fluminense. He also played for Criciúma, Sampaio Corrêa, Fortaleza, Paysandu, Paraná and Botafogo-RJ.

Ponte Preta is in Group D in Paulistão, alongside Santos, RB Bragantino and Santo André. Macaca debuts against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, with no date and time confirmed by the FPF.