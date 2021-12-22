Pavel Reymond tells his mother’s adoption story: ‘she was malnourished’ | celebrities

Instagram Cauã and Pavel Reymond

Pavel Reymond, brother of Cauã and actor in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, told how he discovered how his mother, Denise Reymond, was adopted as a child. He said that when he read the novel’s script for the first time, he felt the similarity between the story of Christian and his mother.

“We already knew that our mother was adopted. In fact, she (who died of cancer in 2019) always spent a lot of time trying to understand how this process took place. With the passage of time, we had some answers,” he told the column by Patrícia Kogut in the newspaper O Globo.

“When I read the script for the first time, I saw that the soap opera had a very strong theme of adoption. And our mother’s was similar to the one in the story, in the sense that it wasn’t with those official bureaucracies. At the time, for her, ( having been adopted by a new family) was a matter of survival because she was malnourished, she had difficulties,” she said.

Pavel said his mother was adopted by Blanche, their grandmother and daughter of a French father, so much so that she grew up speaking with a different accent. “Our grandmother is Brazilian. The father was a doctor and came to work in Brazil. It’s funny that, because of the coexistence, I grew up saying some things with an accent (laughs): “geladerra” (refrigerator), for example. years. Then I did speech therapy sessions and corrected,” he said.

The actor, who is in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ and gained notoriety for working with his brother, but was not recognized on the streets. “I haven’t had that experience yet. And I think that because we’re all walking around wearing masks, it’s more difficult. But I love following people’s comments on social media,” he said.

“Many mention my brother too. My relationship with him has always been one of great unity. I always asked for his opinion. As we started the soap opera process, we also created a professional bond. He is a studious guy, has a solid career. For me, it’s a source of learning,” he said.