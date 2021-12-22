PayPal can take a million dollar fine for canceling coupon in Brazil

Procon-SP announced yesterday (20), that it notified PayPal to provide clarification on the cancellation of the promotional action that was distributing BRL 50 for users. According to the Consumer Protection agency, the payment means company may be fined in up to BRL 11 million if any irregularity is found.

“The company must explain the policy and procedure adopted to make the credit of BRL 50 available and, also, about the offer being unavailable on its website, since it indicated validity until 12/31/2021”, says an excerpt from the published note by Procon.

In addition, the entity points out that PayPal has until December 29, the Wednesday of the next week, to respond to inquiries and provide clarifications.

The promotion

The problem with PayPal started last Thursday (16), when the platform announced that it was distributing a R$50 coupon to all users who had a virtual wallet. The money could be spent at several stores that accept the system, including Steam and Nuuvem, which went offline because of the action.

As the promotion did not place any type of restriction during the redemption, only indicating that the amount should be used by December 31st, many people took advantage of the situation and used the amount of R$50 several times.

Seeing that the promotional action had “got out of control”, PayPal simply withdrew the benefit from everyone who hadn’t spent the money yet. As a result, even those who simply linked the discount to their account had the R$50 removed from their wallet.

Hahahah my paypal coupon is gone kkkk The joy of the poor lasts little

It was too good to be true.

It even goes to uninstall the paypal app. pic.twitter.com/ayvnLvHpFj — ????????? ? (@ohhhcarlaa) December 16, 2021

Many people who felt harmed, as they were penalized even though they followed the rules, even used Complain Here to talk about the situation. Due to the volume of complaints, PayPal Brazil came to be the second company with more customer complaints and reached the top 20 of the month of December, at the end of last week.

To try to continue the action, the company began distributing the same R$50 coupon to “eligible users”. It was difficult, however, to find someone who was “eligible” for the new version of the promotion.

@PayPal_BR I’ve been a customer for years, I pay almost everything with PayPal, and that’s not a small thing, but unfortunately for you I’m not eligible. While others, getting the hang of it, creating accounts to get the offer. beautiful loyalty strategy #sqn pic.twitter.com/uXqcm9MWoR — Fernando (@galfinhos) December 17, 2021

What does PayPal say?

By note, the company said it found “a flaw” in the campaign and is investigating the matter. “This campaign is only available to eligible customers who have received email communication from PayPal. The company also informs that it is collaborating with the Brazilian authorities to clarify the situation”, informed the payment method platform to the website UOL Tilt.