Pedro Parente’s casting vote at BRF | Business

The proposal for a follow-on of more than R$ 6 billion at BRF overcame historical resistance on the BRF board, it is true, but that does not mean that the idea was easy. On the contrary. The board members split in half at last Thursday’s meeting. The matter was only approved with the casting vote of chairman Pedro Parente, three sources told Pipeline.

In the vote, board members Dan Ioschpe, José Luiz Osório, Luiz Fernando Furlan, Ivandré Monthiel and Marcos Bacci manifested themselves against. Augusto Cruz, Flávia Almeida, Flávia Bittencourt, Roberto Rodrigues and Parente voted in favor — with the chairman’s casting vote, the matter passed.

Processing the process in the company’s governance bodies was not simple. The topic was discussed in three BRF committees and none of them had a unanimous vote, recalls a source. The owner of Sadia had an opinion from the corporate lawyer Paulo Cezar Aragão, founding partner of BMA, to present the proposal.

Sources heard by Pipeline argued that, in a complex operation like this, it is only fair that the shareholders – the real owners of the business – can decide what to do.

By proposing a capital increase to shareholders, which will be voted on at a meeting scheduled for January 17, BRF will be able to resolve the uncomfortable indebtedness, a liability that drains the company’s cash flow to pay interest, penalizing shareholders. The owner of Sadia has not paid dividends since 2016. With the capital increase, leverage can drop to less than 2 times and provide an interest savings of around R$ 500 million.

The issue of shares has always been a taboo among BRF board members, due to the potential dilution represented. This time, the timing and form of the proposal also intrigued the more resistant members. As a result, the capital increase may allow Marfrig to reach more than 50% of BRF’s capital without paying a premium or triggering the 33.3% poison pill.

On the board, there were those who suggested an alternative to BRF, eventually seeking out those interested in investing in the company. It would be a way to avoid a Marfrig takeover without resistance, improving the position of minority shareholders. In addition, some argued that despite uncomfortable leverage, the company has sufficient cash and is not at any liquidity risk.

On the other hand, sources point out that the board itself could have resolved the capital structure in much better terms, but the board’s conservatism prevented it. In May 2019, BRF and Marfrig even negotiated a merger that, in practice, would reduce the leverage of the owner of Sadia, but a majority wing of the board emphatically resisted.

At the time, the merger would still bring a benefit that today seems unimaginable: BRF shareholders would own 85% of the resulting company. For today’s screen price, the two are worth practically the same, and with the difference that Marfrig has already snapped up 32% of BRF. Currently, the owner of Sadia is valued at BRL 17.9 billion and the firm of Marcos Molina, at BRL 16.5 billion.

BRF could also have raised funds on the market when the share was at BRL 38, in the second half of 2019. “It could have raised more and with less dilution, but the board did not want to”, recalls an analyst. There was no lack of investment banks proposing a follow-on and management even suggested an operation.

For a corporate lawyer, differences on the board are common, but BRF could have explained that the proposal for a capital increase was approved by the board with the casting vote – or minerva, in colloquial jargon – to show the market that the issue is even complex. In the minutes of the meeting, however, the company only reported that the topic was approved by a majority.

At BRF itself, there are different precedents. In November 2017, when Abilio Diniz cast the famous casting vote that appointed José Aurélio Drummond as CEO of BRF, the minutes also spoke in a majority, but cited paragraph 7 of article 21 of the bylaws, which regulates the casting vote.