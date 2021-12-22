Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur is discovered curled up inside egg

An unprecedented fossil of a baby dinosaur wrapped neatly inside an egg is helping to better understand the links between dinosaurs and birds.

The fossil is 70 million years old and preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur, which was dubbed the baby yinglian because of the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

Baby dinosaur bones are small and fragile, and are rarely preserved as fossils, making this a very lucky find, said Darla Zelenitsky, associate professor in the department of geosciences at the University of Calgary in Canada.

“It’s an amazing specimen. […] I’ve been working with dinosaur eggs for 25 years and I haven’t seen anything like it yet,” said Zelenitsky, co-author of the research published in iScience magazine this Tuesday (21).

“Until now, little was known about what happened inside a dinosaur egg before hatching, since there are few embryonic skeletons, especially those that are complete and preserved in a life pose”, added the researcher.

The egg is about 17 centimeters long and the dinosaur was estimated to be 27 centimeters from head to tail. The researchers believe that if it had lived to adulthood, it would have grown to be about two to three meters long.

Researchers from China, the UK and Canada studied the positions of baby yinglian and from other oviraptorid embryos found earlier. They concluded that dinosaurs were moving and changing positions before hatching in a similar way to baby birds.

In modern birds, these movements are associated with behavior controlled by the central nervous system and fundamental for the successful hatching of the egg.

“Most known non-avian dinosaur embryos are incomplete, with disjointed skeletons (separated bones in joints),” said Waisum Ma, lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Birmingham, UK, in a statement.

“We were surprised to see this embryo beautifully preserved inside a dinosaur egg, lying in a birdlike position. This posture had not been recognized in non-avian dinosaurs before,” concluded Ma.

All birds evolved directly from a group of two-legged dinosaurs known as theropods, whose members include the imposing Tyrannosaurus rex and the smaller velociraptors.

Pre-hatch behavior is not the only one that modern birds have inherited from their dinosaur ancestors. The same type of dinosaur is also known to sit on top of its eggs to hatch, similar to birds, Zelentisky said.

The fossil was found in the Chinese province of Jiangxi and acquired in 2000 by Liang Liu, director of a Chinese stone company called Yingliang Group. The find ended up being stored and forgotten until about 10 years later, when the museum team rummaged through the crates and unearthed the fossil during the construction of the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum, which is subsidized by the company.

This content was originally created in English. original version