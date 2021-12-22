PF carries out a new operation in Acre and arrests the governor’s chief of staff

The Federal Police (PF) preventively arrested, this Wednesday (22), the chief of staff of the governor of Acre, Rosângela Gama, by order of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The arrest was made in the context of the second phase of Operation Ptolemy, which investigates a corruption and money laundering scheme involving the top of the Acre government.

On the last 16th, in the first phase of the Operation, the governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (Progressives), was one of the targets of the PF and had search and seizure warrants carried out in his house and in his office.

At this stage, the police claim to have identified a collusion between public servants, who tried to obstruct the investigation and destroy evidence after the start of the Operation.

“By order of the STJ, federal police officers are serving, this morning, five search and seizure warrants in the city of Rio Branco/AC, at addresses related to those involved in the embarrassment of investigations,” the PF said in a statement.

A new police inquiry was also opened to investigate the crime of obstructing the investigation of a criminal organization.

According to the Police, the penalty foreseen is imprisonment from three to eight years, in addition to a fine.

THE CNN contacted the government of Acre and the advisers of Governor Gladson Cameli, but there has been no return so far.

The governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (Progressives), was one of the targets of Operation Ptolemy, launched by the Federal Police in support of the Federal Comptroller General, on December 16th. The police carried out search warrants at the governor’s office and home.

In total, in the first phase of the investigation, 41 search and seizure warrants and an arrest warrant were issued, divided into four states.

The only arrest warrant targeted an aide linked to Governor Gladson Cameli, who was arrested.

The action is being processed by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and was determined by Minister Nancy Andrighi. According to the authorities, a criminal group controlled by businessmen and political agents linked to the state government of Acre was identified.

According to a statement from the Federal Police, the members of the organization “acted in the diversion of public resources, as well as in the performance of acts of concealment of the origin and destination of the subtracted amounts”.

The operation mobilized 150 federal police and 10 CGU auditors.

The STJ also determined the blocking of R$ 7 million in the investigated accounts and the kidnapping of luxury vehicles.

The name of the operation refers to the nickname used by one of the investigated, which would allude to the hometown of most of the investigated.

