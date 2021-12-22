PF sees crime and prosecutor denounces man for threat

The Federal District Attorney’s Office denounced a man responsible for threatening the five directors gives Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). Now, it is up to the Court to assess whether he will become a defendant and respond to a criminal action.

The information of the complaint to the 15th Federal Court of Brasília was confirmed by the UOL.

A Federal Police inquiry was opened in early November. Despite concluding that there was a crime in the emails sent by a person against the vaccination of children against covid-19, the PF did not ask for his indictment.

the delegate tarcisius Júnior Moreira, responsible for the investigation, took this decision because the crime of threat has less offensive potential, which means that, in case of conviction, the penalty is imprisonment from one to six months.

“Thus, with the presuppositions that configure the Typical Fact: Human Conduct, Result, Causal Link and Formal, Material and Subjective Typicality, it is concluded that the investigated deserves the criminal reprimand provided for by Law, except in the cases of Extinction of Culpability and Punishment . However, it is not indicted, as it is a lesser potential offensive crime, pursuant to article 138, paragraph 2, of IN No. 108/2016-DG/PF”, says the PF report on the case.

threats

The threatening email was sent to the agency’s directors on October 28th. In the message, one of the excerpts said: “Making it clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed.”

At the time, only teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, and adults, were recommended to be vaccinated. School institutions in Paraná were also targeted by threats.

Days later, Anvisa received a second email, this time anonymous, with threats that extended to directors, servers, outsourced employees and even their families. Once again, the author said he was against the approval of childhood immunization.

The agency’s board of directors are: Antonio Barra Torres (presidential director), Meiruze Sousa Freitas (second board), Cristiane Rose Jourdan Gomes (third board), Rômison Rodrigues Mota (fourth board) and Alex Machado Campos (fifth board).

New threats and investigation

This week, Anvisa officials were targeted by new threats after approving the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

The agency requested police protection for officials and directors involved in the approval. Anvisa sent an official letter to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the GSI (Institutional Security Office), the Ministry of Justice, the General Directorate of the Federal Police (PF) and the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in the Federal District.

The PGR said it had asked the agency to take “measures to help ensure the protection of the leaders”.

The Federal Police then opened a new inquiry to investigate the threats. The information was confirmed by the PF in contact with the report from the UOL. The investigation, however, is under wraps.

After the release was announced, last Thursday (16), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended the disclosure of the names of the professionals involved in the approval. The identification of the technicians responsible for the resolution, however, are in the public domain.

And the speech of the President of the Republic, led people to raise the tone in the threats. On social networks, the pocket-sized networks that were already attacking the immunization agents, released photos and data from Anvisa employees.

*With State Content