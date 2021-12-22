Pitbull Will Not Accept Adoption Unless Blind Friend Is Also | dogs

reproduction Blue Dozer and OJ are inseparable friends and have come a long way to find a home.

A three-year-old pit bull named Blue Dozer was abandoned by former guardians and taken in by Richmond Animal Care & Control (RACC), an animal shelter located in Virginia, eastern United States. The dog was hoping to be adopted by a new family, which would be simple, but he refused to leave his friend OJ, a blind and elderly dachshund, who had also been foundling.

Facing a new home for the pets, in fact, was challenging for two reasons: pit bulls, having a reputation for violence, are rejected in shelters. Elderly and disabled dogs, in turn, suffer even more prejudice.

As soon as they arrived at the RACC, the workers noticed the complicity of the dogs. They were inseparable, with the pitbull making way for the dachshund, who followed his friend anywhere. After the friends’ story went viral on social media, a woman decided to adopt them. However, a while later she abandoned the blind dog, who was found walking alone and lost on a highway.

OJ was microchipped, so soon they tracked down the former owner, but she didn’t want him back, nor would she want to return the pitbull. The case was made public and there was a real commotion for the brothers to be reunited, the story filled TV stations and websites. The adopter has decided to return the pitbull to the shelter, and the dogs are found.

However, even with their online success, the dogs still stayed at the shelter for three years – the RACC ruled that they could not be adopted separately. When OJ was 12 years old and Blue Dozer was six, a family finally adopted the animals, which live together to this day.

On social media, the RACC wrote: “These two dogs took us on a roller coaster of emotions and turmoil. Yet they remained together and steadfast in their love and in their ability to adapt to difficult circumstances.”