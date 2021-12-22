Pix already accounts for more than 80% of the number of card transactions | finance

Transactions through Pix were already equivalent, in the third quarter of this year, to more than 80% of payments made by both debit and credit cards, according to the most recent data from the Central Bank (BC), collected by the Value .

In the three months ended in September, approximately 2.9 billion Pix transactions were carried out. During the same period, there were 3.3 billion credit card transactions and 3.5 billion debit card transactions.

A caveat must be made because Pix data involves both transfers between people – which are the majority of transactions – and payments, while on cards the data refers only to payments. However, the comparison has been presented by BC directors at public events as a way to measure the rapid growth of the instantaneous medium. For comparison purposes, transactions via Ted in the third quarter of 2021 totaled 298 million, just over 10% of the total registered on Pix. DOC and other types of transactions totaled 84.2 million in the period.

Since the instant payments system was launched in November 2020, transactions via Pix have been moving closer to using cards. In the last three months of last year, they represented 6.1% and 5.1% of transactions via credit and debit. In the third quarter of this year, they were at 86.8% and 82.2%, respectively.

Founding partner of the JL Rodrigues consultancy, which specializes in regulating the national financial system, José Luiz Rodrigues points out that Pix “is very cheap and efficient”, which explains the rapid expansion. For individuals, the medium is free of fees. “But the credit card, for example, has the ‘cashback’, the mileage. These are some advantages that Pix does not have”, he says.

The BC announced yesterday that on Monday Pix reached the record for daily transactions, with just over 51.9 million transfers or payments.

Despite the rapid growth, there were also throughout the year security problems linked to the means of instant payments, such as transfers carried out from scams and lightning kidnappings. The increase in these cases led the BC to carry out changes in the system. The main one was the permission for the user to establish a limit in reais on the transactions he can carry out during the night.