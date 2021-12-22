PIX will have new changes, including offline and international transactions

On the anniversary of 1 year of operation, the PIX, instant payment system launched by central bank (BC), has already been used as a method of payment, from establishments to transactions between friends, over 1.6 billion times and handled over R$4 trillion.

The tool that allows you to instantly transfer money to anyone, free of charge, 24 hours a day, including holidays, was very well accepted by the Brazilian population and according to the latest statistics released by BC, from September 2021, transactions made by PIX surpass those made by bank slips, TEDs, DOCs and checks added together.

During this first year of existence, the PIX has already gone through some modifications and improvements. The most recent news were the news “Pix Cash Out” it’s the “Pix Change”, which premiered last Monday (November 29). The modality allows users to withdraw or receive as change the cash value of a payment with PIX in an establishment such as a bakery, supermarket or even a small shop in the neighborhood.

But everything indicates that the PIX news should not stop there. The Central Bank has already announced two updates for next year, which are: Offline and international transactions.

Transactions via PIX without internet

One of the best novelties related to the PIX, for sure, is the possibility to use the payment system without Internet. The Central Bank’s idea is to expand the use of the tool to places without access to the WiFi and for those who do not have mobile internet plans on their cell phones.

According to the institution, there are already advanced studies and discussions with the industry about a form of initiation by QR Code generated by the payer in offline mode, which will enable payment when the user does not have a Wi-Fi signal or mobile data.

On the other hand, BC stresses that for the product to be launched “it is necessary that the QR Code system is better assimilated by the general population”. There is still no defined date for the availability of the tool.

Finally, in the case of international transactions, the objective is to connect the PIX to other payment systems outside Brazil to facilitate transactions such as international purchases and remittances abroad.

There are also new plans for Open Banking

THE Open Banking is a system launched on February 1st of this year, which allows the organized exchange of data from customers and financial institutions, with the inclusion of investment, insurance and foreign exchange products in the system.

In phases 1 and 2 of open banking, for example, companies operating in the financial system were able to access registration (name, address, CPF, etc.) and transactional (account balance, credit, payment) data of customers who have authorized sharing of this information.

It was only at the end of October, in phase 3, that access to this data could be used to offer services, starting with payments using the PIX. At this stage, a company, for example, which is going to receive payment from a customer, can connect all of that customer’s accounts to financial institutions or cards that they want to use, even if these accounts are not listed in the store that is selling the product.

For now, this is only true for the PIX. But as of February 15, 2022, this same functionality will apply to TED, then to bank slips (June 30th) and, finally, to debits on account (September 30th).