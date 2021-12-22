Police arrest a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and killed a PM – Gerais dog

Yno was taken by helicopter to the veterinary hospital (photo: PMMG/Disclosure)

An anonymous tip led the Military Police (PM) to a 22-year-old man who had been wanted since last week in Sarzedo, Greater Belo Horizonte, suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and killing a PM dog while fleeing. He was arrested earlier this Tuesday morning (21/12).

“First thing in the morning we received an anonymous tip on 190 that he would be at a bus stop in Sarzedo. The vehicle went to the location, but he had already boarded”, explains Lieutenant Marcelo Elias, from the 48th Battalion of the Military Police. The bus used to run a line connecting Brumadinho to Belo Horizonte. They did a tracking and managed to intercept the bus while still in Sarzedo.

“(He) didn’t have any kind of reaction. He said he was going to meet with the lawyer”, says the soldier. Also according to him, the man was recognized by the victim of the kidnapping and said that he was the author of the attack that ended with the death of police dog Yno. “He found a piece of stick near him, about one meter long, and threw (a blow with) the object on the dog”, explains Lieutenant Marcelo Elias.

After being arrested, the man was taken to the Planto de Betim Police Station. The third party involved was identified only by his first name last week, and would still not have been located.

remember

The abduction of the 18-year-old girl took place in the late afternoon of last Wednesday (12/15). The young woman told police that she lived with the suspect for three years, but ended the relationship recently because he started to physically attack her. However, he did not accept and started to make threats.

That Wednesday, he spent the entire day at the victim’s house, and when she left for work with her mother, he followed.

Both the victim and her told me that, when they were passing by Rua Rio Negro, in Bairro Jardim Planalto, he asked young man: “Aren’t you really going to come back to me?”, and she said no.

At about the same moment, a Ford Ka with two occupants pulled up in front of them. A man disembarked and dragged the girl into the car. A tried to stop me but was threatened with a gun. The man said he would kill her if she tried to save her daughter. The young woman’s ex-boyfriend then got into the car and they took off at high speed.

The PM was called and began a chase for several kilometers, including an exchange of fire. At one point, the car hit a tree. The young woman was taken out of the vehicle and said there was no one else there. Her ex-boyfriend had fled into the woods.

The girl told the police that the two men who arrived in the car had disembarked in Ibirit and her ex took the wheel. During the escape, he said he was going to run over the girl, threatened her and attacked her with punches. He was armed with a pistol and told her to get down when he started shooting at the vehicles.

The car, according to the PM, was loaned to the victim’s ex-partner by a friend, who was surprised by the kidnapping case. He said the suspect said he needed the car to pick up friends who would help him move.

Later that day, the man who pulled the girl to the car and threatened her mother was arrested. He was caught seeking care at a hospital in Ibirit with an injured foot. The other two men were still at large.

Police officer dead

Yno was considered a true hero within the Ostensiva Round with Dogs of the Minas Gerais Military Police (Rocca), with participation in several missions.

The animal was specialized in search and capture and its function was to locate and, if necessary, immobilize the author. At 6 years old, the dog was at the height of its performance.

In addition to mourning with the Rocca team, as Yno was seen as a military police officer, his colleagues highlighted the work involved in training a police dog, both for the animal and for its handler.

Always acting on the front line, the dog ends up protecting the entire police force in the pursuit of perpetrators of violent crimes, having spared the lives of several military and civilians.

On official Instagram, PMMG posted a message lamenting the animal’s death. “Today, a four-legged angel who was among us has returned to his place. Our faithful friend Yno, the capture dog, could not resist the injuries caused by an offender. Thank you for all the services provided by the society of Minas Gerais, Yno!”, says the text.