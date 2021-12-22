Police identify and await testimony of Athletico fans involved in racist gestures | athletico-pr

The two Athletico fans involved in allegedly racist gestures in the final Copa do Brasil were identified on Tuesday, six days after the game. The Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe) intends to indict them and is waiting for the pair to testify .

The information was initially released by the The globe and confirmed by ge. They are lawyers, brothers and live in Londrina, in the interior of Paraná.. One of them is already in another state, while the other is still in the city.

Demafe used the open camera and talked to people in the surroundings to be able to identify the fans. Athletico did not use biometrics in the match, which made the searches difficult. There is no information yet if they are members of the club.

The agency now expects them to come forward naturally for explanations. Otherwise, Demafe will move to the location.

The two men made signs in reference to their skin color towards Atlético-MG fans during the match. The scene was spotted and filmed by journalist Bianca Molina, from Rede Bandeirantes.

In another video, a 24-year-old woman made an imitation of a monkey inside a stadium box. In her statement, she claimed that the gesture was motivated by “primate behavior” by the crowd at the stadium during halftime.

The fan also reported that fans threw bottles and cups, in addition to climbing the fence that gives access to the box where she was. She was indicted for racism, and the case will be referred to the Court, which is on recess.

Last Thursday, Athletico spoke on social media. Hurricane issued a statement saying that “racism is unacceptable and, more than that, criminal” and that “the club will spare no effort to investigate the events, identify those responsible and pass on all information to the competent authorities.”

other acts of violence

These were not the only deplorable scenes seen in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Before the game, Atlético-MG’s bus was stoned by Athletico fans on arrival at the stadium. The two fans are rivals and even fought inside the Arena da Baixada in the confrontation for the Brazilian.

During the entire confrontation, it was also possible to see several objects thrown on the lawn. After Pedro Rocha’s goal was disallowed in the first half, a tennis shoe was thrown from the Athletico fans on the field. Referee Anderson Daronco reported in the summary of two shoes and several cups of liquid were thrown on the field during the match.

Atlético-MG won the match 2-1 and won the Copa do Brasil with an aggregate score of 6-1. Galo also won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Campeonato Brasileiro in the season, while Athletico lifted the South Cup. American.