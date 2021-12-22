policies, actions and challenges under permanent review – Jornal da USP

Ç

With the objective of accelerating the access of patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) to diagnosis, medications and treatments, a series of proposals and laws emerged over the years. Thus, in 2008, for example, Law 11,664 ensured the Pap smear test to all women who had started their sexual life, regardless of age, as well as having a mammogram, from the age of 40, without exclusion.

However, on October 1, 2015, the Ministry of Health, through Ordinance 61, made public the decision not to expand the use of mammography for breast cancer screening in asymptomatic women with usual risk, outside the recommended age group from 50 to 69 years old, within the scope of the SUS, contradicting the current law; which unfortunately remains in force to the present day. If this was not enough, it was necessary to create decrees and norms for the fulfillment of diagnostic and therapeutic deadlines with a view to improving the dismal prognosis of oncological diseases in the country.

Thus, SUS patients with suspected cancer are entitled to complete their exams within a maximum period of 30 days, which allows them to perform the appropriate staging for the outcome of any type of cancer, which presupposes largely encouraging results, particularly when the diagnosis is made at an early stage. The moment of detection of the neoplasm has a decisive impact on its lethality, as guaranteed by Law 13,896 of 2019. If the deadline is not respected, the patient must seek the ombudsman of the Health Department of their Municipality, as the flows are locally organized, with the possibility of the persistence of the fact resort to legal advice.

On the other hand, the patient with cancer is entitled to undergo the first treatment in the SUS, within a period of up to 60 days, counting from the day the diagnosis is signed in a pathological report or in a shorter period, according to the therapeutic need of the case recorded in a single medical record. If it depends on other diagnostic methods, for example, such as performing an imaging exam, verifying the disease on the date of the report signed by the responsible professional, and ratified by the patient’s assistant physician, the start of counting the period will govern at that time . The treatment will be considered started when the patient undergoes surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, among others, according to the therapeutic need in each case. It is important to remember that these deadlines do not apply to non-melanoma skin (basal cell or squamous cell) and thyroid cancers.

There are still numerous projects under consideration, concerned with qualifying the care provided to people, especially women with cancers of the breast, cervix, rectum and large intestine, subordinated to health managers, such as the organization of services, construction of new units to receive demands, definition of exams to be performed, age groups benefited, etc.

Cancer is already the second leading cause of mortality in Latin America, whose economic burden is destined to increase markedly in the next few years, due to the aging and increasing population growth, as we approach 2035.

Unfortunately, the government budget for health in Latin American countries, especially Brazil, is meager compared to those registered in developed countries. On top of that, by distributing such limited funds, the cancer situation is aggravated by the reduced funding allocated to it. As a result of these budget decisions, the country faces insufficient resources to face the current needs in terms of cancer and even less to contemplate future demands. The estimated allocation of oncology personnel is scarce, for example, the number of nurses specialized in oncology, trained in Brazil, would cover only half of the current needs of the State of São Paulo. There are fewer vanguard teams in Brazil compared to many other developed countries. However, access to medication is one of the most complex areas in terms of performance. The regulatory approval of innovative therapies, their inclusion in the Vade Mecums, and, therefore, access to such therapies, is slow and tedious, leading patients increasingly to resort to justice to obtain medications that are not covered by the SUS. Finally, establishments that provide palliative care are scarce and those that provide this service do so in a precarious way in terms of care for the disease. Few countries like Brazil have what can qualify as Universal Health Care Coverage. Even so, populations located in geographical areas far from large centers, with specialized equipment, with scarce human resources and infrastructure, suffer the consequences of ineffectiveness and lack of interest, which results in late diagnosis and a lower quality of life.

Although the results achieved by the SUS have not yet reached all of its potential, as expressed here, resisting the current situation of attacks and risks of dismantling by fiscal adjustment policies is and should be the main challenge, based on the perception that health is not mere commodity. Health is everyone’s right and the state’s duty.

Building on the basis of prevention and early diagnosis, through HPV vaccination, anti-tobacco legislation, addressing the overweight/obesity epidemic, regulatory measures such as the sugar tax, attention to chronic non-communicable diseases, in addition to public policies Relevant issues such as education and health are fundamental, but they will only be effective if there are competent administrative agents managing them with the support of the authorities chosen by the people to govern.

However, other things, equally efficient, can be done. If we work with health education and change of inadequate lifestyle habits, we will be able to prevent 80% of deaths from chronic-degenerative diseases, especially cardiovascular ones, and 40% of cancers. The biggest difficulty for this task is to ensure convincing and changing habits, considering the individual differences in risks and cultures. As well as choosing the most efficient, cost-effective, pedagogical and strategic process. This is possible, demonstrable and reproducible. In previous surveys, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) have already proven that 50% of the years of life lost can be saved with Health Education, which in fact costs very little.

Health development has always been seen as a process that depends on the magic of economic policy, being often related to the concept of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with hydroelectric plants, with large roads, with fancy hospitals, with combat to inflation, with privatization and a procession of the like.

Quality of life has been defined through the standards of cultures considered “models” and by imitating their way of life. Internally, the classes with lower purchasing power have sought to adopt with uncertain results the standards of the socially favored classes, but unfortunately, the results obtained do not reproduce what is intended to be achieved.

Science and technology move in the closed world of intelligence, guided by the sometimes blind and obsessive search for innovations.

Apparently, science does not question its divorce from well-being and development, naturally contributing to the manufacture of conventional, nuclear and state-of-the-art weapons, whose products only meet the needs of developed countries, to soon be applied in less developed.

The preventive speech needs to stop being exclusive, to be just a speech and come to the conscious plane of concreteness, with seriousness and modernity. For this, it is necessary to integrate preventive and curative actions and delegate functions to, at the same time, universalize and introduce health education and risk assessment, as an essential part of primary care, providing good quality and accessible education for all.