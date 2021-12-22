Poll: Who should win The Voice Brasil?

The 10th season of “The Voice Brasil” has its final scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 23, on TV Globo, right after the broadcast of the day’s chapter of the soap opera “Um Lugar Ao Sol”. For the first time competing between five finalists, the participants of the teams of Lulu Santos, Carlinhos Brown, IZA, Claudia Leitte and Michel Telo. Gustavo Matthias, Giuliano Eriston, Hugo Rafael, Bruno Fernandez and Gustavo Bona vying for the title and the heart of the general public.

Gustavo (Time Brown) is from Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre, and is 22 years old. He rocked the Semifinals by playing a movie hit, with a beautiful version of “My Heart Will Go On”, the theme song from the movie “Titanic” immortalized in the voice of Celine Dion.

Bruno Fernandez (Team Claudia) is from Rio de Janeiro and is 29 years old. In the Semifinal, he moved to the sound of “Nothing More (Lately)”, a version of the song by Stevie Wonder that was a success in the voice of Gal Costa.

Hugo (Time Iza) is 35 years old and is from Sorocaba, São Paulo. The singer moved everyone when he performed the song “My Love”, by Paul McCartney, in the Semifinal.

Gustavo (Time Lulu) is 24 years old and is from Três Rios, in Rio de Janeiro. In the Semifinal, the singer released his voice to the sound of “Avesso”, a hit by Jorge Vercillo, and once again surprised with his tuning.

Giuliano (Time Teló) is 24 years old and is from Bela Cruz, Ceará. At the Semifinal, he moved with a beautiful interpretation of the song, “Sanfona Sentida”, by Dominguinhos.

VOTE