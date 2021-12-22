Poor and periphery voters migrate from Bolsonaro to Lula

RIO — Crossing carried out with data from the IPEC survey released last week shows that low-paid voters, whose monthly family income goes up to one minimum wage, and those who live in municipalities on the outskirts of large urban centers are today the ones who nod the most with the intention to migrate from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to former President Lula (PT) in the 2022 presidential election. Among those who declared having voted for Bolsonaro in 2018, according to IPEC, 45% indicate an intention to repeat the vote. The other 55% indicate other options, including the possibility of voting blank or null.

The IPEC poll, carried out between December 9 and 13, indicated that Lula is the main heir of Bolsonaro voters, of whom 22% say they would vote for the PT party today.

The percentage that migrates to Lula rises to 32% among the poorest, considering voters who now declare their intention to vote for any candidate, blank or null. Among residents of the periphery, a category that includes, for example, inhabitants of Baixada Fluminense and Greater São Paulo, 37% of those who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 and already express some intention to vote today indicate a preference for Lula.

In the assessment of political scientist Oswaldo Amaral, director of the Center for Public Opinion Studies (Cesop), at Unicamp, who carried out the crossing based on microdata from the IPEC survey, the numbers indicate a “return” of the electorate that distanced itself from the PT in last election.

— In 2018, the PT lost a significant vote on the outskirts of large cities, in a context of economic problems for the Dilma government, cases of corruption and a rise in anti-Petism. After three years of Bolsonaro government, there seems to be an assessment that the current situation is worse, especially in terms of income and unemployment – said Amaral.

In the second round between Bolsonaro and PT Fernando Haddad, the then PSL candidate had more than two-thirds of the valid votes in municipalities such as Belford Roxo and Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, in Itaboraí and São Gonçalo, part of the Metropolitan Region of Rio , and in Guarulhos and Mogi das Cruzes, in Greater São Paulo. Bolsonaro also defeated Haddad in PT strongholds on the ABC Paulista, such as Diadema and São Bernardo do Campo.

In 2014, in the re-election of Dilma Rousseff, the PT candidate had surpassed 70% of the votes in Baixada Fluminense cities and beat PSDB candidate, Aécio Neves, in seven municipalities in Greater São Paulo.

evangelical basis

Younger and less educated voters who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 also have a more consistent intention to vote for Lula in the next election, according to data from IPEC.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, manages to retain today a greater number of voters who declare themselves evangelical. Considering members of different denominations and those who do not belong to any specific church, 58% declare their vote again for Bolsonaro, while only 13% say they intend to vote for Lula.

The numbers also show that women, in general, are currently less involved in the migration dynamics between Bolsonaro and Lula than men. According to the survey, 34% of the female electorate in Bolsonaro in 2018 shows no intention of repeating the vote or choosing the PT in 2022. Among men, this percentage is 27%.